The Callisto Protocol Download Size Revealed

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming action horror game from Striking Distance Studios. It’s notable for the fact that it is being directed by Glen Schofield, who was the director of the original Dead Space. There isn’t much longer to wait for the exciting new horror adventure, and now players can know how much space the game will take up on their console.

According to Twitter account PlayStationSize, The Callisto Protocol will take up roughly 42 GB of data on your PlayStation 5 hard drive. The game will take up around 46 GB of space on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Players who have pre-ordered the game can begin pre-loading it tomorrow, so there’s enough time to clear some room on your hard drive if you need to.

For those looking to get The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 4, there may be a large patch to download on launch day. It’s claimed that PS4 users will need to download a 26 GB day-one patch before they can start the game.

Players may be wondering about how the game will run in action. Many current-gen games have provided players will multiple graphic modes to tweak the visual experience to their liking. This typically involves a quality mode that prioritises a higher resolution and a lower but stable framerate, or a performance mode that ensures that the game is a smooth 60 FPS at a slightly lower resolution. Thankfully, The Callisto Protocol will offer players the ability to switch to a 60 FPS mode so they can run away in fear while enjoying a smooth visual experience. While this has been normal in many recent games, Gotham Knights did not let console players experience framerates above 30 FPS, which was disappointing for many.

Players who can’t wait to dive into the game will be pleased to know that there is plenty of content planned post-launch. The developer has already revealed a season pass that will include some interesting features. It includes the Outer Way Skin Collection and the new Contagion mode. In this mode, players will have reduced health drops, ammo, permadeath, and a customizable difficulty. Interestingly, it also includes 13 brand-new death animations. The Contagion Bundle also includes the Watchtower Skin Collection. The Riot Bundle will let players fight against waves of enemies while upgrading or creating weapons in the new Riot mode. It comes with the Engineer Skin Collection and 12 death animations for enemies. Finally, an unknown story DLC is planned to be included in the season pass.

The Callisto Protocol will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 2.

