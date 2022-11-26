The Bearded Ladies’ Studio Lead Shares Light On Miasma Chronicles’ Setting

Announced in May at the 505 Games Spring Showcase, Miasma Chronicles comes from The Bearded Ladies, the developer responsible for the beloved Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden, and now, thanks to an interview with TrueAchievements, we’ve learned a little more about the upcoming title, one that has so far been largely shrouded in mystery. Speaking to The Bearded Ladies’ Studio Head, Mark Parker, TrueAchievements scored some new details about the game’s plot.

Providing an overview of the game’s plot, Parker said,

The game is set quite far into the future, after a period of peace and stability known as ‘The Great Stability’. At some point everything goes wrong. An event known as the ‘Collapse’ takes place and the world falls into turmoil. The collapse was triggered by a mysterious force known as the ‘Miasma,’ which has the power to transform things. This is the setting for our story, the story of two brothers trying to find their lost mother. Elvis has come into possession of a strange glove that helps him control the Miasma. He was given it by his mother, a mysterious woman named ‘Bha Mahdi’ on the night she left town. With instructions that when he was able to master the glove and break through a barrier called the ‘Miasma Wall,’ they would be reunited.

Parket also shared some gameplay insight, discussing how different characters will intersect with the plot and how the “puzzle-like” tactical encounters will work,

We have always liked turn-based combat and we feel that it’s a great fit within an RPG setting. Tactical encounters are very ‘puzzle like’ in their construction and it all blends together well. We took the things that we (and the players) enjoyed the most from our previous games and expanded on them quite a bit. For example, you can have conversations with many of the characters you meet; there are optional side quests and some puzzles to solve. We also added a lot of new combat options, with customisable Miasma skills playing a central role in tactical gameplay. As you play through the game some characters will join your cause — they will be key players in the story. We wanted the game to be full of interesting people, machines, and creatures to meet.

Miasma Chronicles is slated to arrive on an unspecified 2023 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

