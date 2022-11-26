Genshin Impact V3.3 Adds New Characters, Genius Invokation TCG – Full Details Revealed

Genshin Impact continues to explode, with the MiHoYo developed title continuing to roll out update after update to grow its operations. Today the studio has announced its newest update, version 3.3 that is launching on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile on December 7, 2022. The update, titled “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” adds a couple of new characters, The Wanderer & Faruzan, as well as a new in-game trading card game, Genius Invokation, as well as long requested Italian and Turkish subtitles for people speaking those languages.

MiHoYo outlined all of the core details in an extensive post, saying

Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse today announced Genshin Impact’s Version 3.3 “All Senses Clear, All Existence Void” will arrive on December 7. Although Sumeru’s main storyline has come to an end, a new season of events and two powerful allies, the Wanderer and Faruzan, are ready to surprise players with more stories, fun, and challenges. Meanwhile, players will soon be able to duel NPCs, friends, and other players online for a round of Teyvat’s popular card game – Genius Invokation TCG.

After being defeated as a man-made god in the Archon Quest main story, Scaramouche, now known as the Wanderer, will walk down a different path under Nahida’s custody. In the new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter “Inversion of Genesis,” you will head to Irminsul with the Wanderer to find out how the story unravels.

The Wanderer will join the playable cast as a five-star Anemo catalyst wielder, and another character Faruzan will join the lineup as a new four-star Anemo archer. The Wanderer has been blessed with the ability to hover and attack in mid-air, and his power can be enhanced when coming into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro. Faruzan is an ageless Akademiya genius in mechanics. During combat, she wields a bow as her weapon and supports teammates by offering Anemo DMG Bonus effects while weakening opponents’ Anemo Resistance. The Wanderer, Faruzan, and Arataki Itto’s rerun will feature in the early stage of Version 3.3’s Event Wishes, and the latter half will see the rerun of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato.

As a trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG combines the fun of Genshin Impact’s element-based combat system with strategy development, allowing both players and NPCs to compete against each other with their collection of cards. In a match of Genius Invokation, the winner must defeat all of their opponent’s Character Cards with Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts of their own Character Cards. Therefore, skillfully swapping Character Cards to trigger Elemental Reactions and applying more buffs and effects with various Action Cards are vital to developing a winning strategy. However, performing the above actions often consumes a certain number of Elemental Dice, thus making dice rolling at the beginning of each round an important variable of the game. With more NPC card players defeated, players may redeem more cards and Dynamic Skins from the Card Shop.

More fun events and challenges await ahead in Version 3.3. In the new seasonal special “Akitsu Kimodameshi,” players will meet with Arataki Itto to master a series of “brick-breaker” mini-games. Another special event “Across the Wilderness” requires players to collect Wilderness Balloons within a limited time. What’s more, the classic hide-and-seek game “Windtrace” and the challenge event “Misty Dungeon” will return with fresh updates.