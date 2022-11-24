Anna Makes Her Return In Fire Emblem Engage!

While it may not have intended to be as successful as it is now, Fire Emblem has become a long-running franchise for Nintendo and elevated itself to AAA status over time. You must have little “connections” to past games when you have a long-running series like this. In-jokes that people will recognize and say, “Yep, there it is!” For this set of games, that would be the character of Anna. She appears in almost every title, and they even joke about it in Fire Emblem Heroes. But for the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage, she has just gotten her newest introduction.

Specifically, she’s gotten two clips highlighting her in battle and conversation. One thing that is different with this version of Anna is that she’s a “merchant-in-training” traveling across the nations to seek treasure. No doubt she’ll still be very helpful to you, though, as you’ll see in this battle clip:

You’ll also see that this version of Anna looks younger than others with her name, lending to her “in training” status.

It’s always nice to see a familiar face, which you’ll have a lot of in Fire Emblem Engage. After all, the Emblem Rings you’ll collect throughout the game will allow you to summon and wield heroes from past titles, including Marth, Celica, Sigurd, Lyn, Byleth, Roy, Lucina, Corrin, etc.

As we learned in the recent gameplay trailer, equipping these rings will give you more than a stat boost. You’ll unlock special talents, and abilities wielded only through these rings. For example, you can have extra movement if you wield Sigurd’s ring. Or you can give your allies a stat boost and give them a second turn if you put on Byleth’s ring. In addition, Lyn’s ring can let you cancel out enemy attacks and even attack them from super long distances. These rings will be vital to your strategies as you go through the missions in the game.

The missions were discussed in the latest story trailer, where we learn that Alear lost their memories after 1000 years of sleep. So they must find all the Emblem Rings and use them to get their memories while also stopping the return of the Fell Dragon.

We’ve also been getting many looks at the characters we’ll use in the game beyond the Emblem Rings. So with the January 20th release date less than two months away, stay tuned for more announcements.

