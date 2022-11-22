Evil West Is Out Now With An Electrifying Launch Trailer

After a couple of delays throughout the year, the time has finally come for Evil West to unleash hell on the gaming community. Metaphorically speaking, of course. The supernaturally charged, action-packed adventure makes its way onto consoles and PC today for those who have been looking forward to this particular bit of monster-slaying fun.

To mark the game’s release, publisher Focus Entertainment has released a brand new launch trailer. It’s suitably packed with high-intensity action and blood-soaked action, which should give potential players something of a taste for what’s on the cards across the game’s nightmarish version of the American Wild West. You can check the new release day trailer out for yourself right here to see some of Evil West‘s gory and lightning-infused combat for yourself.

The trailer leans in a bit more heavily toward the game’s narrative, which pits the player against the forces of darkness as a new threat looms large upon the landscape. Players will be taking on the role of hero Jessie Rentier, one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute. As the last remaining line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows, players will need to make use of an extensive arsenal of weapons and skills, some of which are on full display in the new trailer. Equipped with a range of guns and the hero’s signature lightning gauntlet, players look set to have a pretty incredible time taking on the hordes of vampiric monsters plaguing the world of Evil West.

The trailer also gives us much more of a look at some of the other characters who will feature in the game, including some of the monster and human NPCs. Demonic young girls, werewolves, revolting zombies and an array of other evil characters will certainly be bringing the challenge to Jesse’s door in this adventure. The game can be played solo or with a friend in online co-op, which might come in pretty handy given the scores of fiends on the cards.

Evil West is already getting some pretty solid praise from across games media, with many outlets remarking on the game’s engaging combat style and impressive environmental design. The game is available now on PC, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For the full Evil West experience, interested players can grab a physical copy of the game from the Focus Entertainment Store for some exclusive reversible cover art too.

Source