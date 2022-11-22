Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay And Cross-Progression Arriving On December 6th

After 18 months crossplay and cross-progression are finally coming to Rainbow Six Siege console players. Back in June 2021, Ubisoft announced plans to bring crossplay and cross-progression to Rainbow Six Siege on console. With the final season of the game’s seventh year and 18 months after the announcement, this promise is finally coming true.

Ubisoft’s plans in 2021 for crossplay and cross-progression included platforms such as PC, Stadia, and Luna. Eurogamer reported that Xbox and PlayStation players should expect crossplay and cross-progression to make their way to consoles on December 6th, 2022. This will mean that regardless of what platform your friends play on you’ll be able to squad up. Alongside this, all of your unlocked content, currency, and progression will seamlessly transfer over to any console you play on so long as you’re using the same account.

Despite Ubisoft’s initial announcement stating that crossplay and cross-progression would be making their way to PlayStation and Xbox in “early 2022” it’s nice to know that they’re actually getting released. Unfortunately for Stadia players if you want to make the most of crossplay on Rainbow Six Siege you’ll only have until January before Stadia shuts down. However, there’s some hope for Stadia players as with the cross-progression update you might be able to transfer all your progress over to another platform before the service shuts down.

This all comes in time for Rainbow Six Siege‘s final season of 2022, Operation Solar Raid which introduces a brand-new operator. Defender Solis is set to be equipped with a P90 or an ITA 12L and an SMG-11 as her secondary loadout weapon. Players can also expect a number of improvements to be made over the season including shooting range improvements, an updated ranked mode dubbed “Ranked 2.0”, and updates to the reputation system. Alongside this, a new map will be getting added to Rainbow Six Siege, Nighthaven Labs along with drone skins, a new tactical battle pass, and more.

These new additions are sure to keep Rainbow Six Siege players happy until the next season rolls over. Siege is still going strong despite Ubisoft’s recent failures with its PvE spin-off title Rainbow Six Siege Extraction. It will be more interesting to see if Extraction continues to receive updates past the next year.

Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Source: Eurogamer