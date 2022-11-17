Check Out The First 20 Minutes of The Devil In Me

The Dark Pictures Anthology is gearing up to receive the final installment of its first season. Players can pick up this survival horror game title tomorrow called The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. However, while we still have today to get through, you can get an early look into the game within the video embedded above. Supermassive Games has allowed the first twenty minutes of the game to be showcased online through IGN. Take a look at the footage for the thrilling intro of this interactive drama experience.

I’m sure you’re already aware of The Dark Pictures Anthology by now. However, if you’re stumbling upon this franchise for the first time, this game series is being developed under Supermassive Games. You’ll know them best from their hit Until Dawn. Likewise, these anthology games play very similarly to Until Dawn. They are games centered around exploring and making critical choices that alter the narrative. But rather than one longer release, we’re given smaller game titles to enjoy, resulting in a few games within the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

With The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, players follow a documentary film crew as they venture into a modern replica of a serial killer home. However, it’s only once they arrive that they find themselves fighting for their lives. As mentioned, the game will be available to pick up and play tomorrow, November 18, 2022, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Although, you also have a few other titles already available to play.

If you haven’t already done so, the first season kicked off in 2019 with Man of Medan, and we had new releases each year following. Those that followed after are Little Hope, House of Ashes, and now the upcoming launch of The Devil in Me. Each has its own unique survival horror storyline and cast of characters. Although each game plays out the same, with a focus on exploration, puzzle solving, and making critical choices.

While this upcoming installment will wrap up the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology, it won’t be the final season. We already know a second season is in the works. The next installment will take players into the future in a science fiction survival horror experience called The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020. Although, we don’t know quite yet when this particular installment will make its way out into the marketplace.

