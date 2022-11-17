The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 Revealed

The upcoming The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me may be the closing entry in the Season One arc of The Dark Pictures Anthology, however, despite it releasing tomorrow, the beginning of the newest season is already on the way. For the first time The Dark Pictures Anthology is going science fiction with the new entry, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 now officially unveiled.

We first heard word of this new entry in the franchise in February when five titles, including Directive 8020 were revealed through the EUIPO, the European Union Intellectual Property Office when logos and trademarks were submitted by Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai-Namco. The other titles included, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Craven Man, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Intercession, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Winterfold, and The Dark Pictures Anthology Presents O Death all have not been officially announced but, given the announcement of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020, it now seems likely that each of the other titles will make up chapters in the series’ second season.

The trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 was included as a mid-credits scene in The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me, and has been splashed all across the internet in the lead up to the imminent release of the game tomorrow, November 18, 2022. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 depicts a seemingly devastated space vessel, floating in space while a large Planet or moon can be seen through a window of the ship, becoming gradually shrouded in darkness, presenting an eclipse-like look about it.

While we wait for the newest announced title, we can look forward to the imminent release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, whose premise is

A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H. H. Holmes’ “Murder Castle”. As they film their latest episode, they slowly begin to realize things are not quite as they seem and that they are being watched and manipulated. Soon enough, they discover there is much more at stake than just their ratings.

The game promises to deliver new gameplay features that will make it a departure from prior entries in The Dark Pictures Anthology but will feature Jessie Buckley as Kate Wilder and Paul Kaye as Charles Lonnit.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, tomorrow, November 18, 2022.