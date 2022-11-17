Soul Hackers 2 Version 1.02 Update Now Available

Developer Atlus has released a new update for Soul Hackers 2, introducing a number of new functions and improvements to the action. The update, version 1.02, is the first major post-launch patch for the supernatural post-apocalyptic JRPG since it was released earlier this year.

Players will find some new additions as part of the latest update. These include a new “dash” function for protagonist Ringo’s movement skills. Dash mode can be toggled on or off for players to speed up their exploration and combat in-game. While in this mode, Ringo’s walking and slashing speeds will be boosted, as opposed to being in normal mode. To complement this enhanced level of pace, battles will now have a “speed up” mode that players can toggle at will, to experience high-speed combat or keep things at their normal rate. The effect of the Summoner Skill “Assassin’s Steps” has been changed as a result of the addition of the “dash” function. It’ll now be set to “for a given distance, enemies will ignore Ringo.”

Four new demons are also heading into Soul Hackers 2 as part of the new update. These are Pixie (Devil Summoner Soul Hackers Ver), Neko Shogun, Aitwarasu and Isis. Other improvements and adjustments to the title include adjustments to improve loading times and adjustments to enemy spawn rates in dungeons. Players will also see adjustments to skill inheritance rates during demon fusion, alongside a new ability to teleport directly to shops from the in-game city map. Other minor changes and improvements to the game will also come as part of the new patch, which is free for all players.

It might not be a bad time to add in some new content, as it was recently revealed that the game isn’t quite living up to publisher SEGA’s sales expectations. As spotted in Gaming Bolt, a recent question and answer session relating to SEGA’s quarter 2 financial results presentation highlighted the game’s somewhat lacklustre performance to date. Although the publisher clearly sees potential for Soul Hackers 2, a title that it believes can improve sales “over the long term,” SEGA president and CEO Haruki Satomi and director and Chief Financial Officer Koichi Fukazawa explained that Soul Hackers 2 is “currently struggling to reach the expected sales level.”

Whether or not the new changes will have an effect on the number of people playing Soul Hackers 2 remains to be seen. Either way, the game is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

