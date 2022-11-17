Street Fighter 6 Releases Dynamic Controls Trailer

Let’s be honest here, ok? While fighting games are one of the backbones of the video game industry, they’re not always the most accessible titles to play. While some lean into the over-the-top nature of things and let you play with simple button presses and controls, others take a different approach. They prefer intense combos full of button and directional cues that you must press in an exact order to get a move to go how you wish. For some, it’s a fun challenge. For others, it’s frustrating. That’s why Street Fighter 6 is changing its style by allowing multiple control options.

For example, while the game allows the “Classic” control scheme to remain in place, it also has a “simplified” mode for gamers to hop in and do the combos without needing to remember every move. Then, if you need a little more help, there are the “Dynamic Controls.” These moves are mapped to a button but triggered by not just it but the game’s AI. Simply put, when you press a button in this mode, the AI will measure the distance to your attacker and their position and then release an appropriate attack.

As you’ll see in the trailer below, this can lead to many attacks by your character. For example, your character might release their long-range attack if you’re at a good distance. Or if they are up close, they might do a combo attack. The button press might also get your character to jump and then attack or to try and get closer to your opponent. It all depends on the AI and how it perceives the situation.

If you’re curious, this mode will only be allowed offline play, so you won’t have to worry about “button mashers” trying to screw with you in competitive play. However, the mode is essential because it’ll allow more casual players to get into Street Fighter 6 and not feel overwhelmed by the control scheme. Even the game’s director felt this was important to have within the title.

Again, for those who prefer the classic control scheme, that’s still available to you, so you don’t have to use Dynamic Controls if you don’t want to. But when you combine this with the accessibility controls that have already been revealed for the game, it’s clear Capcom is making it so everyone can enjoy their upcoming title, and that’s to be appreciated.

Source: YouTube