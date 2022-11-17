ArcheAge 2 Announced for PC and Console

Ten years after the original ArcheAge, developer XLGames and publisher Kakao Games announce the sequel to this popular MMORPG. ArcheAge 2 is a seamless open-world action MMORPG that will follow the events of the original game.

ArcheAge was released in 2013, created by a former developer of Lineage called Jack Song and his development studio XLGames. This MMORPG brought several popular features, such as PvE and PvP experiences, crafting, housing, farming, mounts, and pets. The game also featured a judicial system with player-run courts, where players can answer jury summons and judge others who committed crimes of theft or murder. Overall, ArcheAge offered an immersive experience for MMORPG lovers looking for a different experience than World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

Developer XLGames and publisher Kakao Games released the first trailer for ArcheAge 2. The video opens with a boat sailing on the sea, before showing the updated graphics of Auroria, the land of the original game. The action then shifts to battles between players and magical creatures such as undead, dragons, and giants. ArcheAge 2 seems packed with action, with the player characters using swords and axes to defeat their foes. The creatures often use magic, wielding powers of thunder or throwing fire bolts upon the players. At the end of the video, executive producer Jake Song shares more information about what to expect from ArcheAge 2 and how it differs from the original game.

Unlike its predecessor, ArcheAge 2 will focus on personal adventures and stories instead of following a narrative storyline. The timeline is similar to the original game, showing settlers discovering the lands of Auroria. Players will have to discover the story of this territory by solving mysteries of ancient civilizations. Not all of Auroria was available in the original game, so players will be able to learn more about this region in ArcheAge 2.

On top of this storyline, ArcheAge 2 will feature action-packed combat in an open-world setting. The game is developed using Unreal Engine 5 to guarantee high-quality visuals and a better immersion. The sequel will bring back popular features from ArcheAge, such as housing and trade runs. These features were improved since their original version, allowing players to complete more activities as groups or raids, as well as building a town with their friends or guild members.

ArcheAge 2 will release on console and PC. Its exact release date remains a mystery, so chances are ArcheAge 2 won’t release before 2024.

