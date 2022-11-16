Could a Def Jam Remake Be Heading to Consoles?

The Def Jam series is one of the all-time greats of the fighting genre.

2022 seems to be the year of remake rumors. First, there was talk of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt getting remade for PlayStation 5, something that has turned into a fact; EA has also been hard at work remaking Dead Space as well, and we recently had rumors surrounding a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Remakes are an absolute cash cow, and whether we want them or not, we usually buy them, and they also sell brilliantly. A new rumor has been doing the rounds as well, and it involves a Def Jam remake, one of the great fighting game series.

We haven’t just plucked this one out of thin air, there has actually been a petition (which is available to view on Change.org) that has asked for EA to create “Def Jam World War for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.” The petition was created by @RahOnlyFam, a self-proclaimed die-hard of the Def Jam series, who still streams both Def Jam: Fight For NY and Def Jam Vendetta on his YouTube channel. And on top of that, he has also been trying to cover every single Def Jam remake rumor he can find, but they’ve all turned out to be fake so far.

But how persuasive can this petition be? Does it have the power to actually turn EA heads? The petition for the rumored remake has already received 8,500 signatures from fans across the world, however, the petition was created three years ago so that number is less impressive than it sounds. But what has happened in recent times, something that could generate even more heat is a mention from a former Def Jam fighter.

Ice T is the former fighter in question, and earlier this year, the acclaimed rapper and notorious tweeter posted something very interesting about how Def Jam is the “one game they need to reboot. It would be a huge hit all over again.” The tweet itself went viral and received over 10,000 retweets from excited fans who couldn’t agree more with Mr. Ice T. Although, it’s all well and good for a former in-game character to profess his longing for the return of the series, even this hasn’t budged EA quite yet.

Gamer Stuff: The one game they need to ReBoot. Would be a huge hit all over again. pic.twitter.com/FxCXp0wiWI — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 28, 2022 The Ice T tweet in question

The series was a fantastic one, but one that people of a certain age might not even know about. The Def Jam series began in 2003 with Def Jam Vendetta, which attempted to combine professional wrestling with hip-hop, and it worked a treat because the game was critically acclaimed and led to two sequels, Def Jam: Fight for NY in 2004, and then Def Jam: Icon in 2007.

Some of the characters you could play as in the games ranged from DMX, Method Man, Redman, Ludacris, N.O.R.E., Capone, Scarface, Ghostface Killah, Keith Murray, WC, Joe Budden, DJ Funkmaster Flex, and many more. They were such fun games that a remake would be an automatic hit with fans, so let’s see what evolves from this petition.

Source