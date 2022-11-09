Call Of Duty Players Can Get Permabanned From Chat Starting With Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward has revealed a surprisingly harsh new moderation system for Call of Duty games moving forward. It is already in force in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and will also be around for Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Mainly, Call of Duty’s developers will now permanently ban you from voice and text chat if you are too abusive or toxic to the other players. While Infinity Ward will do their own monitoring to check on this, they have also improved the reporting system that is embedded within Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 itself.

Those improvements include giving players who are reporting the ability to give more context to each individual report. You can basically send any message you want to the developers to clearly communicate the problem with them. Moderators also have a new toolset they can utilize for this very purpose.

To be clear, this is the universal moderation system that all Call of Duty games will use moving forward. Activision Player Support and all the developers of all the Call of Duty games, namely, Infinity Ward, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Demonware, and Treyarch, they all worked on this system.

Any player who wants to play any multiplayer modes will now be forced to read the Call of Duty Code of Conduct, and indicate that they agree, before they can play multiplayer.

This goes without saying but toxicity between Call of Duty gamers has been an issue for the franchise nearly as old as Call of Duty itself. We have been reporting astronomical numbers of banned players for multiple Call of Duty games through the years. 48,000 banned from Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone last December 2021. 100,000 banned in Call of Duty Warzone alone in April of last year. And 90,000 banned this year, last March.

We do know, after multiple studies on the topic, that it can’t be proven video games cause gamers to be violent. Unfortunately, it continues to be a reality that gamers get toxic with each other, even when they are total strangers to each other, for what would seem to be the pettiest reasons.

As you can tell, this is a serious problem for Call of Duty, as it is for all video games that have online multiplayer. While there is the odd game like Splatoon that just escapes the issue by not enabling multiplayer chat at all, most games can’t choose to do that, and that’s the right thing to do.

Gamers should really not be forced to behave when everyone is just trying to enjoy the game like they are. But if every multiplayer game uses systems like this, maybe we can get away from the actual consequences of this toxic culture.

Source: GameRant