A Fan of Need for Speed: Underground 2 Teases Remaster Idea

A Need for Speed: Underground 2 remaster would be the stuff of dreams.

We do love it when talented and committed fans give us exactly what we long for: remasters of older classics. One very special fan of Need for Speed: Underground 2 has revealed his vision of how a remaster of the brilliant game could potentially look like. In the artworks that he posted, he has combined hyperrealistic car models with fantastic game environments that aim to be an instant success with fans and flood them with nostalgia.

The fan of Need for Speed: Underground 2 is a 3D artist nicknamed Darudnik from Russia. Darudnik has around five years of experience creating all kinds of different concept pieces for various classic games, using a combination of Photoshop and Blender. But his true passion is the famed car racing series, and more specifically the two G.O.A.Ts of the series, Underground and Most Wanted.

The latest renders of the remastered game show just how much potential an idea like this could have – Electronic Arts should take note because this looks amazing. As you can see from the below tweets, Darudnik has chosen a souped-up version of the Nissan 350 Z to take to the bright streets of Bayview City, while also offering an insight into how the racing aspect would look and feel.

Done! Render for NFS UG2! pic.twitter.com/EPsWQTUXoI — Darudnik (@Darudnik1) November 6, 2022 The concept art regarding Need for Speed: Underground 2

Obviously, this is just a concept because the chances of a remaster of this game, or any other classic Need for Speed title actually happening is pretty much slim to none. There are far too many licensing issues that would crop up when spitballing this idea that the trouble alone wouldn’t be worth it. But that doesn’t stop fans from dreaming big and trying to show EA what they’re missing out on. This isn’t the only Need for Speed: Underground 2 project being worked on either; there was some recent footage for a remake of the game in Unreal Engine 4 that did the rounds, although, it still needs work, there’s no doubt how good it looks.

Electronic Arts are too busy attempting to reignite the series with brand-new games like Need for Speed Unbound which will be released at the end of the month. And to be fair, if we’re to go off some of the recent news that we’ve been receiving, this upcoming game could very well be a step in the right direction. But fans can dream though, right? If only dreams could become a reality.

Source