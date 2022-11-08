Death Stranding Reaches 10 Million Unit Sales Milestone

It feels like at this point that no moment can pass by without Hideo Kojima doing something important, saying something profound, debunking a rumour that he’s working on one of the messiest gaming projects of all time, launching podcasts, hanging out with celebrities, and, sometimes, making video games himself – but, this week, more news emerges relating to a game that he’s made, and it’s incredible success – Death Stranding. As one of 2019’s most anticipated, and then ultimately acclaimed titles of the year, today Kojima Productions has revealed that Death Stranding has gone on to sell in excess of 10 million copies.

In a post on the Kojima Productions website, the news was announced to coincide with the third anniversary of the game’s launch on PS4 on November 8, 2019, saying,

As of November 8th, 2022, Death Stranding has connected with over 10 million Porters worldwide across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.* This milestone comes as the Death Stranding franchise celebrates its 3rd anniversary following its launch on November 8th, 2019. he original game, Death Stranding, was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th, 2019 and by 505 Games for PC on July 14th, 2020. The Director’s Cut launched on September 24th, 2021, enhancing the Death Stranding experience by offering players more character action, expanded areas, extended storylines through new missions and a unique Social Strand System that enables players to stay connected with each other around the globe through in-game actions, including donating valuable resources to rebuild structures. The Director’s Cut is the definitive experience and is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut are also available via PlayStation Plus. Death Stranding was also recently made available on PC Game Pass. Death Stranding challenges players to reconnect a fractured society after the cataclysmic ‘Death Stranding’ event. This has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Carrying the disconnected remnants of humanity’s future in his hands, players take the role of Sam Bridges as he embarks on a mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. *Includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and free access as part of subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass.

The final note, highlighting that access via PlayStation Plus, and PC Game Pass makes up a part of the figure makes it significantly harder for us to accurately measure the true sales of the title and its Director’s Cut so far given that players can redeem the game via either service for no price just because it is available. Regardless though, the game being in the hands of 10 million players is no small feat, making it any wonder Kojima Productions is in conversations with so many parties about their future projects including Overdose with Xbox, and reportedly Death Stranding 2 with PlayStation.

