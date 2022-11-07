Black Clover Mobile Game Delayed Until 2023

The highly anticipated Black Clover mobile game will be delayed until 2023, according to Vic Game Studios’ CEO Choi Jae-Young. The announcement came after the launch of the new site for the game that is based on the hit manga and anime series. Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King was originally set to release in 2022 for both iOS and Android devices worldwide but is now delayed to further improve the game’s quality. The beta for Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King will be released in select regions worldwide. No further information regarding the beta has been announced. You can watch the video for the delay announcement below.

The upcoming mobile game was first announced back in December 2021. The series has released numerous character trailers for the game and an official trailer as well that can all be viewed on their website or official YouTube channel. Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King is now the series’ second official mobile game but the first from Vic Game Studios, a South Korean subsidiary of Pearl Abyss. The new mobile game is also Pearl Abyss’ first-ever licensed game. Vic Game Studios is said to have been created in order to target a global market with next-rate graphics for mobile RPGs. The gaming studio also released an official trailer for Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King which you can watch below.

In 2018, Bandai Namco Entertainment released Black Clover Phantom Nights for mobile devices across Japan. It wasn’t until the start of 2020 that the series released the game’s English version on Android and iOS devices. Unfortunately, the game came to the end of 2020 in December. Luckily, the PlayStation 4 game Black Clover Quarter Knights, which was also released in 2018, is still on the official PS4 Store and Steam. The game was developed by Ilinx and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Black Clover Movie

The mobile game won’t be the only big release for the series in 2023. The upcoming film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be released in theaters across Japan, and globally on Netflix, on March 31, 2023. A new trailer and key visual were revealed on the official Black Clover Twitter page as part of the big announcement. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be animated by Studio Pierrot and is set to be anime-canon only (the movie will contain nothing but new material never seen before in the manga).

Black Clover Manga

Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, the manga first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2015. Since then, the hit shonen series has become one of the most popular in the past decade. The series has released a total of 32 volumes with Volume 33 on the way this November. US-based publisher VIZ Media picked up the English license for the series and has published the first 30 volumes with Volume 31 slated to release this December. Black Clover currently has over 17 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Tabata announced earlier this year that he would be taking a three-month hiatus to prepare for the manga’s final arc. Now, with the final arc underway, it’s only a matter of time until one of the more iconic shonen manga of modern history will be coming to an end. And there’s no doubt that Black Clover will be read by generations to come. So for now, let’s enjoy this ride together, Black Clover fans, and trust Tabata as we’ve always done to give us a stellar ending to this incredible journey.

Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem—he can’t use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can’t use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing’s for sure—Asta will never give up! Manga synopsis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Wesbite