Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners Get Double XP Bonus

To apologize for a misunderstanding regarding an in-game store exclusive for the owners of the Vault edition of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty grants extra double XP tokens to all owners of this version of the game.

When Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 27, 2022, players had to choose between two editions. The Standard version of Modern Warfare 2, which costs $69.99, includes the game and early access for those who pre-ordered it. The Vault edition costs $99.99 and features additional in-game content, such as the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, and a Battle Pass with 50 tiers already unlocked. Players who pre-ordered the Vault edition also get access to the Ghost Legacy Pack, the Final Judgment Bundle, and the Khaled Al-Asad Bundle.

All these extra bundles in the Vault edition bring additional Operator skins and weapon blueprints. However, there was a misunderstanding regarding one of the perks included in the Vault edition. Players who ordered this version of Modern Warfare 2 through another Call of Duty title, such as Vanguard or Warzone, received 10 hours of double XP tokens. Those who bought the exact same edition of Modern Warfare 2 but from their platform’s store were not eligible to receive these tokens.

In a tweet, Call of Duty apologized for this misunderstanding. To avoid impacting those who purchased the latest entry in the series from a source outside of a previous game, Call of Duty grants the XP tokens to all owners of the Vault edition.

An update on the Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare2 Vault Edition. pic.twitter.com/hfax5ilyaH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 4, 2022

All owners of Modern Warfare 2 Vault edition will receive 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens. Call of Duty stated that all eligible players would receive the tokens “over the next 48 hours.”

The double XP bonus for owners of Vault edition will help players level up the 50 available weapons and 55 ranks available in Modern Warfare 2. Even without these double XP tokens, players can increase their ranks by killing enemies and completing objectives. The weapon level automatically increases when using a specific weapon.

The XP tokens will let players rank up faster to unlock new accessories, weapons, and perks. The double XP tokens are time-limited, lasting either 30 minutes or one hour. Reaching the maximum level on the progression track for a specific weapon unlocks a new feature: weapon tuning. This menu allows players to make changes to their guns, adding attachments or tweaking stats to improve their firepower.

Even if they reach the maximum level, players will have to wait a bit longer before showing off their weapon attachments in competitive games as Modern Warfare 2 won’t be getting ranked play until 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.