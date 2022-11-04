Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Coming To PS5 Soon!

There has been a wave of nostalgia coming over the gaming world as of late. Mainly because specific classics from yesteryear have been getting reborn with new graphics, updated gameplay, and more. Granted, some people are taking that notion too far by making remakes of games that just came out a few years ago, but then, you get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and see that all is right in the world. The game takes players back to the early days of arcade and console titles where beat’em-up style gameplay was king. Of course, the title came out to specific platforms before, but now, it’ll be getting a release on PS5 on November 15th.

To be clear, the dev teams have noted that the title won’t feature any major upgrades from the PS4 version or any content. That’s precisely what Tribute Games said by stating: “this version is identical to the [PlayStation 4 version] and doesn’t include any additional feature or content.” So we’re sorry if you were hoping for a “next-gen upgrade” that would make the game pop even more or run even smoother. But considering the game is already a high-quality title, you’ll be fine playing it on PS5 in the state it’s in.

The PS5 version will primarily be sold digitally. However, Limited Run Games will do physical versions of the game for the next-gen console should you want it that way. Moreover, they will offer multiple special editions with extra goodies should you wish to pay extra. You need to get in on this soon because pre-orders for it will close on the 27th.

If you’ve never seen or played Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge before, the game takes players back to the series’ early days via the 80s cartoon. Crisp 2D visuals punctuate a deep game where you can fight against The Foot Clan and the minions of Shredder as he once again tries to destroy his archenemies. The twist is that the gameplay is much deeper than the original gaming titles in the franchise. You’ll get to unleash combos, super moves, and more alongside other players.

Speaking of which, the game boasts a co-op mode that up to six players can be in! You can play as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, Master Splinter, and April O’Neill, and if you beat the game, you can play as Casey Jones. That means you’ll have plenty of characters to choose from and a lot of replayability, as you can choose to beat each level with each character if you want.

The game was beloved by fans and critics when it came out and sold over a million copies rather quickly. So if you missed the early train for this game, here’s your chance to get it again.

Source: Gemastu