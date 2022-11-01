The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC Shares Gameplay Trailer

The latest chapter in the ongoing story of The Elder Scrolls Online gets underway this month. Firesong, the massively popular open-world RPG’s latest DLC, goes live today on PC. Its console counterpart will follow in a couple of weeks, with releases for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 coming on November 15.

As part of the DLC’s launch, or pre-launch, if you’re a console player, The Elder Scrolls Online has shared some gameplay footage to mark the occasion. Firesong will see players headed to the new zone of Galen, an as yet undiscovered island and the home of the druidic circles of the Systres Archipelago. The DLC forms the final part of 2022’s year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online, which has been the Legacy of the Bretons chapter. In case you were wondering what the Firesong Circle is all about, check out the newly-released gameplay trailer to get a feel for the new adventure yourself.

Players will find themselves thrust into a chaotic new landscape as they venture forth across the island of Galen. It’s a distinctly different kind of environment from the main zones in The Elder Scrolls Online, with a heady mix of luscious jungles and hot, volcanic lava rivers. Seems fairly combustible, as habitats go, but that’s probably the whole point of the area. As far as the narrative goes, players will be able to quest their way to the epic conclusion of their year-long adventures and finally confront the Ascendant Lord once and for all.

The Firesong DLC will also bring a number of new additions in terms of in-game content and rewards. These will include new item sets, titles, achievements, pets and collectables, some of which can be obtained simply by venturing into the new zone. ESO Plus members can get their hands on the Firesong DLC as part of their subscription at no additional cost. Alternatively, the new expansion is available for purchase for 2,000 crowns from the in-game Crown Store. However, if you were one of last month’s players who bagged the DLC for free as part of the Heroes of High Isle community challenge, it’ll be available to play from within your in-game collections tab.

As well as today’s Firesong DLC release, The Elder Scrolls Online will also receive an update to the base game in the form of Update 36. This adds Simplified Chinese localisation to the game’s text as well as a number of balance changes, overall improvements, bug fixes and quality-of-life features. Full details of the base game update can be found on the game’s official website.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now. The Firesong DLC is available for players on PC from today. Those playing the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 can expect to see an update to the base game as well as the DLC released in a couple of weeks’ time, on November 15.

