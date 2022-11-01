Nintendo Switch Is Running Smoother In Its Latest Update Out Now

The Nintendo Switch’s new update has been released today and fans of the console will be pleased to know that the console should be running smoother. This firmware update is taking the system from 15.0.0 to 15.0.1.4 There were many issues and bug fixes that were resolved in this update, including the error code many players were getting when playing a DLC on a different Nintendo Switch console than your primary Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a short list from Nintendo’s support page that tells us things that were fixed in today’s update:

– Resolved an issue causing Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC from a console other than your primary console.

– Resolved an issue preventing screenshots during specific in-game scenes for some games.