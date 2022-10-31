Nintendo Switch Online might not be the best bang for buck online service…but it’s improving. Recently, Nintendo of America announced that it has some new perks in store for Nintendo Switch Online users. These features include exclusive new icons and online benefits to complement your next purchase.

A brief recap for those not in the know: Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s online service. It offers access to a back catalog of select retro games. You have the choice between a base service and an expansion pass. The base service provides games from the NES and SNES back catalog, while the expansion includes these systems and the N64 and SEGA Genesis. In addition, Expansion pass users get access to DLC for several games including Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8, and Splatoon.

Limited-time benefits are coming for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/1!



✔ Earn double #MyNintendo Gold Points on the purchase of eligible digital games or DLC in Nintendo #eShop and My Nintendo Store.



✔ #Nintendo64 Icon Elements. pic.twitter.com/bBJ0cEz9Js — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2022

Now fans can look forward to new perks too–namely, new icon elements for their Switch Online accounts. These icons depict characters from some of Nintendo’s best titles. Going off of the screenshot shared by Nintendo of America, we are greeted by the familiar faces of Yoshi, Link, Kirby, Mario mid-drift in a kart, and Mario in the legendary wing cap. The party doesn’t stop there, subscribers will also be eligible for double Gold points on purchasing select games. Gold points can be redeemed for games and other goodies through Nintendo’s online store.

So, that’s the roundup of the goodies you might expect from the Online service. If you are a new Switch owner then the online service is a great addition as it allows you to play a variety of games at a fraction of the cost. It’s better still if you can convince friends or family to go in on a family pack to bring down the cost. Then you too can enjoy the New Perks in store for Nintendo Switch Online Users.

If you’d like more info on the Nintendo Switch Online service get it here. If you’d like to find out more about the Switch then take a look here.