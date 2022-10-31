Breath of the Wild Gets Halloween Fan-Made DLC

Breath of the Wild is still hailed as one of the best video games of the current generation, or several recent generations for that matter. The game is beloved for its open world, a twist on the story elements, the freedom to take on the world how you want, and more. The game even had two batches of DLC that expanded the game’s world and plot further. That said, once those two packs were out, Nintendo didn’t make any other content for the title. That’s why the fans have been doing their best to mod content into the game, which they did to celebrate Halloween this year.

Titled “The Halloween Hunt DLC,” the mod will give players Halloween-themed outfits and new challenges to do, bosses to fight, items to wield, and more. Story-wise, the DLC focuses on the Koroks. They’ve been cursed, and Link has to save them by making a special stew of unique pumpkins. The problem? These pumpkins are in the Lost Woods. Plus, the being that cursed the Koroks is the same creature you’ll need to get the pumpkins from. So you’ll be in for quite a challenge. You can take a look at the DLC below:

While all the actual content for Breath of the Wild is now done, fans are looking forward to the game’s direct sequel via Tears of the Kingdom.

The game has been known for years, but details about it have been limited. Nintendo even delayed the title multiple times to ensure the game met its high standards. Now it’s set for May 2023, and fans hope the game will live up to the original and push things even further.

What we know about the game is limited but still revealing. We know that Link and Zelda somehow awaken an ancient evil. An evil whose power rips through Hyrule and causes many spots of land to float into the sky. Zelda is somehow lost in the encounter, and Link must now save the day again. Link will have multiple new abilities within the game, including an arm that appears to give him special powers. We also know that the Master Sword is broken, a recurring theme within this set of games and that Link will have to do his best without it for a while.

The latest trailer, which confirmed the game’s name, also hinted at a brand-new species within the world tied to the game’s plot. Through special paintings in the trailer, they might be the ones that have the “tears” that Link will have to find.

The gameplay has yet to be fully shown, but there will be a lot of climbing, diving off islands, flying between them, and more. Hopefully, we’ll get more information on the title soon.

Source: Eurogamer