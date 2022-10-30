Link Click Season 2 Trailer and Key Visual Revealed

Lu Guang, Cheng Xiaoshi, and Qiao Ling (left to right)

A new trailer and key visual were revealed for Link Click Season 2 on Saturday. The upcoming season is set to air sometime in 2023 and will continue to be animated by Studio LAN. Su Shangqing will be reprising his role as Cheng Xiaoshi, same with Yang Tianxiang as Lu Guang and Li Shimeng as Qiao Ling. No other information regarding Link Click Season 2 has been revealed at this time. You can check out both the new trailer and key visual below:

Link Click Season 2 released its first trailer almost a year ago shortly after the first season ended (view below, WARNING: EXTREME SPOILERS FROM SEASON 1). Despite its long-awaited return, Link Click, or Shiguang Dailiren, has become one of the most-viewed Chinese-produced anime (aka “donghua”) in recent history giving a new twist to the sci-fi-mystery genre. Despite the anime series originally being in Chinese with English subs, the first season ended up becoming one of the highest-rated anime of 2021, eventually leading to both Japanese and English dubs of the series.

Link Click Season 2 trailer #1

Link Click is the 35th highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList with a stellar 8.78/10 score, beating out a plethora of other heavy-hitting series from 2021 that include the following:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (part 1 and part 2)

Jujutsu Kaisen (cont’d from 2020)

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

86 Eighty-Six

Odd Taxi

Ranking of Kings

Komi Can’t Communicate

Moriarty The Patriot

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Laid Back Camp Season 2

Re: Zero Season 2 Part 2

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars (Season 2)

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S (Season 2)

World Trigger Season 3

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean

The only series from 2021 to have higher ratings than the series on the MAL site are Fruits Basket: The Final and Attack on Titan: The Final Season… That’s it! Link Clink is also the #1 rated ONA (original net animation) of all time on Anilist and is tied with other big-name series for the 4th highest rated of all time on the site as well with an 87% score. No matter where you look, the reviews for Link Click are all-around fantastic.

The first season of Link Click ran for 11 episodes along with a special OVA (episode 5.5) that aired between episodes 5 and 6 but has no interference with the main story. The series also released chibi specials titled “Link Click: The Daily Life in Lightime” later on in 2021. All of these episodes of Link Clink are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. The trailer for Link Click Season 1 is also available with English subtitles which you can view below:

Using superpowers to enter their clientele’s photos one by one, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang take their work seriously at “Time Photo Studio,” a small photography shop set in the backdrop of a modern metropolis. Each job can be full of danger, but nothing is more important than fulfilling every order, no matter the scale…or peril involved! (Synopsis by Funimation)

Link Click Season 2 will release sometime in 2023.

Source: Official Twitter