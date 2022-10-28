QUByte Classics Coming to PS4, Switch, and Xbox One

The independent Brazilian game developer and publisher QUByte Interactive has announced a lineup of classic titles that have fans excited for the months to come. These re-releases will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime in the near future. This announcement was made during yesterday’s QUByte Connect 2022 broadcast.

The most popular game mentioned during the stream was the 1998 platformer Glover. Originally released for the Nintendo 64 and PC, the game saw a PlayStation port in 1999. Players control–you guessed it–a glove named Glover who must maneuver a ball towards a goal in each stage. The 3D puzzle adventure consisted of six worlds and 30 different levels and was a hit with platform fans back in the day. While a sequel was announced in 1999, it would eventually be canceled despite being over 80 percent completed.

See the trailer for Glover below.

Originally released in Japan for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in February 1995, Iron Commando was made by French developer Arcade Zone. While it was scheduled to be released in Europe in 1995, it was canceled after Sony discontinued its third-party publishing business in order to focus on the PlayStation. Without a publisher, the game was in limbo for over two decades before it was released on Steam by Piko Interactive in 2016. The game follows Jack, a soldier, and Chang Li, a kung-fu master, as they fight against knights, creatures, and mobsters to save the world.

Also developed by Arcade Zone, Legend was released in North America and Europe in 1994. The side-scrolling hack-and-slash beat ’em-up title takes place in the middle ages in the fictional kingdom of Sellech and players take control of knight warriors Kaor and Igor. The goal is to take down the corrupt son of the king. A remake of the game was released on PlayStation in 1998 and the original title was ported to the PC by Piko Interactive in 2015.

Check out the new trailer for both Iron Commando and Legend below.

Brave Battle Saga: The Legend of The Magic Warrior was developed by the Taiwanese studio Chuanpu Technology. Released for the SEGA Genesis in 1996, the game was only available in Taiwan for years until it was bootlegged for Russian audiences. The title boasts over 40 hours of gameplay and is a traditional turn-based RPG.

Check out the Brave Battle Saga trailer below.

Developed by Taiwanese developer Gamtec, Legend of Wukong was released in 1996 for the Sega Genesis. Only available in Chinese for years, an English translation was released in 2008. The game’s story is loosely based on the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

See the Legend of Wukong trailer below.

No release date for these titles has been revealed just yet, though QUByte implied that they would be coming ‘soon.’

