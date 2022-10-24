CI Games Working On Multiple New Titles In New Roadmap

The team behind the successful Sniper: Ghost Warrior series and the upcoming dark fantasy title The Lords of the Fallen have two new titles in the pipeline. Revealed as part of a larger, five-year roadmap this morning, CI Games has outlined its strategy for both its established and new IP over the coming years. Two of these have been unveiled as a live-service shooter game and a survival title.

The first game that’s currently in the planning stages is codenamed “Project Scorpio” and will be headed up by CI Games’ own internally-ran Underdog Studio. Best known as the developers of the Sniper: Ghost Warrior franchise, Underdog will be tasked with building the expertise and talent needed to build what’s being described as “a new premium, multiplayer PVE tactical shooter” in Project Scorpio. The new live-service game will also be fully supported on an ongoing basis, while an additional partner studio will be brought in to work alongside Underdog Studios in order to keep the popular Sniper: Ghost Warrior series going in tandem.

Also revealed in the new roadmap are CI Games’ plans for a new entry into the survival genre. According to the update, the new game, codenamed “Project Survive” is already in development in Unreal Engine 5. Additionally, the team at CI Games have brought in some outside support to work on this new survival title, in the form of the external partner studio Batfields.

There’s plenty already going on at CI Games, which most recently revealed an epic trailer for its upcoming dark fantasy ARPG The Lords of the Fallen. With that game expected to be released at some point in 2023, the team at CI Games is clearly planning to broaden its portfolio by creating and introducing a range of new franchises.

Group CEO of CI Games Marek Tyminski explained the evolution of the Polish Studio over recent years in a press release. “Over the last three years CI Games has gone through a major change, transitioning from a Polish-centric operation to become a developer and publisher with a truly pan-European management and team structure,” he explains. “With our evolved global strategy and roadmap focused on premium console and PC content we are ensuring continued success and future growth for the business. We look forward to further developing both new and existing IPs, while also diversifying our portfolio into other exciting areas of entertainment.”

While we wait for the new titles to come out of CI Games, players can look forward to The Lords of the Fallen. The game is expected to be released at some point next year and is generating a substantial amount of anticipation already. It’ll be released on Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC and we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further news on a launch date.

