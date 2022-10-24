Uncharted Is Poorest Launch For PlayStation PC

Data on SteamDB has indicated that Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection is the weakest performer under Sony’s PlayStation PC initiative.

The data SteamDB can disclose here are the number of peak players. This number will definitely be lower than the total number of sales on PC, as not everyone who buys the game would be playing at the same time. Sony also publishes their games on Epic Games Store (with at least Horzion: Zero Dawn also available DRM-free on GOGcom) so it will definitely not be complete data. It will still be a good basis of comparison to find out specifically how well the game has performed on Steam, which will likely have the bulk of PC sales anyway.

Over the last weekend, Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection peaked at 10,851 players. In comparison, God of War is at the top of the mountain with 73,000 players, followed by Spider-Man at 66,000 players and Horizon Zero Dawn at 56,000 players. However, even Days Gone, which definitely isn’t as popular or as successful on PlayStation 4 as Uncharted: Legacy OF Thieves Collection, performed better at 27,000 peak players.

There could be several reasons for Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection’s low performance that may not be attributed to the game just being unpopular. For one, this is a collection of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which both came out on 2016, and 2017, respectively. These make them comparatively older than other PlayStation PC releases, but there’s potentially more to it.

Uncharted: Legacy OF Thieves Collection is not Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which would likely be the more desirable collection of Uncharted games. These are remasters of the first three Uncharted games, developed by Bluepoint Games for the PlayStation 4. The first three Uncharted games are at a considerably higher pedestal than Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of their own legacy in the franchise, PlayStation, and video games in general. Uncharted 2 is a common contender for one of the greatest video games of all time, for all that it accomplished as a creative work. A PC port for these games would have definitely been considered must haves for all gamers.

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection at all. The port was very well done, with many more options and settings available to modify compared to even the PlayStation 5 version. With the success of the Uncharted movie fresh in players’ minds, there should have been every reason for people to have been interested in playing it.

In any case, this is unlikely to stop the momentum for Sony’s PlayStation PC initiative, but maybe it could lead to changes to how Sony plans these releases. Thus far, the company has been porting comparatively newer games to PC. Sony surely knows interest in PlayStation’s history also exists on PC. Not just Uncharted, but maybe other key franchises they still own, like inFAMOUS, Twisted Metal, maybe even Gran Turismo, could make that trip to PC someday.

Source: VideoGamesChronicle