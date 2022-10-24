New Steelrising DLC Out On November 10

The automaton-packed action RPG Steelrising will soon be getting a new chapter to its story. Publisher Nacon and developer Spiders have revealed that the game’s first DLC is on the way. The new expansion, entitled “Cagliostro’s Secrets,” will be launching for Steelrising on November 10.

The sprawling steampunk-like historical action title has gathered predominantly positive responses from critics and players alike, with its storyline and alternative-era French Revolution setting drawing particular praise. While the game’s soulslike combat has created frustrations for some, on the whole Steelrising has been pretty successful so far. It stands to reason then, that Spiders and Nacon are keen to power on and built upon the strong foundations of the base game with the brand new “Cagliostro’s Secrets” DLC. You can check out our video on Steelrising right here if you’re still on the fence about whether or not to give it a try.

The new expansion will add a host of new content to Steelrising. However, it’s worth noting that access to the new storyline is restricted until players have progressed past a certain point in the main story. So, if you’re still working through the base game then you’ll need to ensure you’ve completed the “Bastille” level in the main adventure.

New gameplay and a new location will be included in the DLC, which will see players thrust into a challenging storyline involving the King’s agent, the Comte de Cagliostro. Players will find themselves exploring the dark and dangerous Hôpital Saint Louis, a new area that’s packed full of secrets hidden by King Louis XVI. The new expansion will bring in the following new content.

One new level (Hôpital Saint Louis)

One new main quest

Five new weapons

One new boss

Several new enemies and new variations of existing enemies

Two new characters

A number of new side quests that will invite players to revisit certain levels

A number of new weapons and costumes will be brought into the game as part of the “Cagliostro’s Secrets” storyline, which will see players facing off against the evil Cagliostro’s Mesmer-inspired machinery throughout the hospital. The secrets hinted at in the title of the expansion seem to be to do with the alchemy that powers the King’s automatons. Finding out about this may be the key to bringing him down, but players will need to wait a little longer until they can get their hands on the next part of the Steelrising story.

Steelrising is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store. The “Cagliostro’s Secrets” DLC will be available on November 10 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as on Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.

Source – PR