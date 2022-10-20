Is Sony Teasing Something With Bloodborne?

If there’s one thing that gamers love, it’s a tease of something that might be happening soon. Whether it be a new game, a new franchise, a new console, or a series/movie based on a video game, it doesn’t matter. They love the teases. So when something comes out that seems like it’s a tease, the gamer community is going to jump onto it and wonder what it all means. To be clear, we’re not talking about gaming leaks, as that’s another matter. We’re talking about when an official developer/publisher talks about something or shows something, and it seems to tease that something is coming. That brings us to Bloodborne.

The game came out back in 2015 via From Software. After their success with the first few Dark Souls titles, they decided to take their talents to another place and theme. The game was dark, brooding, violent, and scary at times. That made it something gamers had to try out, and it sold many millions of units. Since then, From Software went on to finish their original trilogy and make other one-off games like the current GOTY in Elden Ring.

But fans of the creepy title have been asking for a PC port or a direct sequel to the title for some time. Neither of which is out of the realm of possibility. What we’re here today to talk about, though, is a post from Sony’s official Twitter that had a “zoom-in” of the Bloodborne cover.

It was something that fans not only picked up on but called out as a “tease” of something to come. But is that the case? The tweet was put out on Reddit, and the commentors clarified that this is wishful thinking.

Mainly because Sony has done this before with other covers, such as this one from last week:

can you see it 🧐



which PlayStation game cover are we zooming in on? pic.twitter.com/kmE0NLC3zb — Sony (@Sony) October 11, 2022

That’s a zoom-in of Horizon Forbidden West, and there are more like it on the Sony account. The company likes to do these “fan interaction posts” with shots like these. But if you didn’t know that beforehand, you’d swear it was a tease for a new game in the series. Some are already noting that “chaos is ensuing” because people don’t realize this is just the latest post in a trend from Sony Twitter. So why don’t we post the tweet here? Because they deleted it as we were writing this article!

Sadly, that proves that gamers will see something innocuous and turn it into a “that’s a tease” scenario, even when it’s not.

Now, is it possible for Bloodborne to get a sequel? Yes, but that would depend on what the From Software team wants to do next. They just set a high bar with Elden Ring, and now they have to top it. Maybe they’ll go back to a one-off that they want to improve. Or perhaps they’ll go in another direction entirely. Time will tell.

