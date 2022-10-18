Dead by Daylight 6.3.1 Update Bugfix Patch Notes

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Bug Fixes

Known Issues

Dead by Daylight is keeping the ball rolling as usual with some new bug fixes. Especially with all that the asymmetrical horror survival has going on this spooky season, it continues to aim high and improve along the way. Yesterday, we covered the results of a massive update that happened in June 2022 but led to positive results in September. The update worked to improve the kill rates of all Killers in-game from around 50% to 60%, and it appears to have worked. Behavior Interactive released some charts with the results that you can find here.

Meanwhile, their Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight, is already underway. The game will have several new cosmetic goodies, an in-game event, new Killers including The Swamp Monster, and a brand-new thirteenth-tome called Malevolence, which has already been released. For gamers looking for a fun spooky game to play online with friends or solo, Dead by Daylight will be free to play from October 27 through November 1.

In preparation for the festivities, there has already been a mid-chapter update, which added some new cosmetics and costumes to the store. Today, another update has been released, but it is for bug fixes only. No major gameplay changes have been made. Maybe it’s because they’ve already met their goals, right? Most of the fixes are for things like the wrong rewards being displayed or for text issues in the Archives. Some of these fixes are kind of funny though.

In this update, the developers fixed a bug “where a voiceline in the Memory 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself,” which sounds kind of unintentionally eerie. Another bug that “allowed the Killer to be able to body block Survivors in the Racoon City Police Station basement stairway” was fixed. No more body blocking for you, Mr. Wesker. It’s a fire hazard. Finally, they fixed an “issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare’s alarm clocks.” Well, that just sounds horrifying! Maybe they should have left that one in. Below, you can find the complete list of fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused a save error when switching accounts in game on Xbox.

Tentatively fixed an issue that sometimes caused outfits cannot be purchased error in the in-game store on WinGDK.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong tutorial reward display.

Fixed an issue that caused a crash after finishing or leaving a match.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer’s custom match not to end when the last remaining survivor quits the match but stays on tally.

Fixed some number formatting errors when more than thousands in the Archives.

Fixed some text localization in the Archives.

Fixed a potential crash when trying to access the compendium after mastering a tome.

Fixed an issue in the Onboarding menu where the wrong character rewards are displayed.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Killer to be able to body block Survivors in the Racoon City Police Station basement stairway.

Fixed an issue that caused the flashlight aim to be inconsistent with previous releases.

Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap unnaturally when interacting with the Nightmare’s alarm clocks.

Fixed an issue that caused Meg to not escape during the survivor tutorial.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to be able to carry more than one flashbang.

Fixed an issue where a voiceline in the Memory 708 in Tome 13 in French would repeat itself.

Fixed an issue where the voicelines in The Archives would not play for the Windows Store version of the game.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blight to be missing SFX when hitting the environment with a basic attack.

Fixed an issue where some Killers would have no sound in the menu.

Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift. Note: The icon for this charm will be updated in the next patch. (All platforms except Switch & Stadia – they will have the updated texture and icon in HF2)

Added missing skeleton textures on the back of the Haunted by Daylight event reward shirts for David, Claudette, Yun-Jin and Jane.

Event intro movie might play again after every tally screen in custom game. To workaround the issue, restart the game.

A crash occurs when unchecking the Allow DLC Killers option in Custom Games.

Bloodpoint Offerings are not burnt when used and do not provide a Bloodpoint bonus.

You can play Dead by Daylight on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, the base game is on sale on Steam for just $7.99 until November 1, 2022! So now would be a great time to buy the game unless you feel like paying the original $19.99 instead.

