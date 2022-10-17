Capcom Apologizes For Resident Evil Village Issues On PC

Resident Evil Village is the latest mainline entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise. It launched last year to a fairly positive reception and Capcom is almost ready to release the Gold Edition of the game which will arrive with plenty of new content to dig into. However, players who are still playing Resident Evil Village or have recently started it for the first time on Steam may be disappointed to find out that the game isn’t running so well at the moment. After the latest patch for Resident Evil Village, players are finding that the game is breaking with issues such as crashes and restart loops.

Capcom has been quick to speak to Steam users of the game about these issues. In a post on the official Steam page, Capcom said two major issues have been observed after installing the most recent patch. Namely, these issues are game crashes and “a message appears that mentions the need to restart the game.” Capcom continues by saying that it apologizes “for any inconveniences this may have caused,” and that the team is “currently working hard to fix this issue.” The notice ends by asking fans to give the team some time to resolve the problems.

Players of Resident Evil Village will undoubtedly be frustrated by this news as it may render the game unplayable, and there are many posts discussing the various problems that players are having with the game. Players who did not auto-update the game may still be able to play it, but for most players, it would have auto-updated.

Resident Evil Village is due to receive some major DLC content that will be released alongside a bundle containing both the game and DLC together. That new bundle is called Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and it includes the base game alongside new additions to Mercenaries mode. Dubbed “additional orders,” the new content will let players take control of Chris Redfield, Lady Dimitrescu, and Heisenberg. There will also be new stages to fight on. Players will also be able to control protagonist Ethan Winters from a new third-person perspective. Finally, Shadows of Rose is a story-driven expansion that will let players take control of Rosemary Winters and explore her story after the events of the main game.

The DLC can also be purchased separately for players who own the original game but do not wish to purchase the Gold Edition.

In other Resident Evil news, Capcom is due to present a new Resident Evil showcase that will give fans a new look at both the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the remake of Resident Evil 4 which is due to be released on March 23, 2023.

Resident Evil Village is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

