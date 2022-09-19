Resident Evil Village: Shadows Of Rose DLC To ‘Conclude the Winters Family Saga’

Resident Evil Village‘s Shadows Of Rose DLC will be the end note on the Winters saga that has consumed the last two core Resident Evil titles, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village. The Shadows Of Rose DLC is scheduled to arrive on October 28, 2022, and thanks to an IGN interview at Tokyo Game Show, we’ve learned that the DLC will mark the closure of the Winters arc that began in early 2017.

The IGN interview, held with Resident Evil Village‘s Director, Kento Kinoshita said that his team and Capcom were “creating the Shadows of Rose story to conclude the Winters family saga.” This will mean that whenever we see the launch of a ninth entry in the Resident Evil franchise that the focus will be on either the familiar faces that we’ve all come to know and love, or another new suite of characters, all with their own zombie infested baggage, but of course, Kinoshita was completely unwilling to divulge any details into what comes next.

The story DLC is not the only addition coming to the game, with this new DLC including a more traditional third-person perspective coming to the game. Kinoshita outlined their desire to keep fans guessing with the mode saying, wanting us to wonder: “did they make this in third-person from the beginning?” before going on to say “That took about as much effort as creating a new game, even the same game can be a very different experience when played in third-person.”

Of course, the question will be, can a game that was intentionally designed for the first-person perspective, still scare you in the same way when the perspective shifts? Kinoshita thinks this is absolutely possible, saying, “You know, we felt we had to make something as good or better than Resident Evil RE: 2 and RE: 3. Compared to the previous games in the series, Resident Evil Village has an exceptionally large variety of player actions. You can guard, you can move while crouching, and there is a lot of examining objects. We made thorough adjustments to ensure that those unique animations would look completely connected, and that it would be playable at a good tempo.”

There’s a lot on the way for the Resident Evil franchise, and Resident Evil Village more specifically with the aforementioned impending DLC being only a month and change away, PlayStation VR versions of Village also being in the pipeline, while recently next-gen enabled versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard have all launched as well. A remake of Resident Evil 4 is also on track to release on March 24, 2023. While the next proper chapter in the franchise is not yet being discussed, you have to imagine that, it’s now deep into pre-production at least.

