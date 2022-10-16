Dead Space Remake Developers On Iron Man Project And Dead Space Sequels

So EA’s Motive Studio is working on a Marvel’s Iron Man game, this much has already been established, but what does it mean for the future of Dead Space, a franchise that they’ve just rejuvenated, and is rapidly closing in on its release on January 23, 2023? Dead Space is one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, but its future now that Iron Man has been announced has become quite uncertain. Will we get another remake? Will Motive skip forward to a Dead Space 4? Will someone else handle whatever comes next? Or will the mega Marvel license consume everything leaving Isaac Clarke in the dust? Thankfully Andy Robinson from VGC got some time with Dead Space‘s Creative Director, Roman Campos-Oriola to discuss the future of Dead Space, and much more, in a new, wide-reaching interview.

When it comes to the future of Dead Space beyond this remake, Campos-Oriola was fairly non-committal, replying to Robinson’s questioning about the resources left available for Dead Space given the amount Iron Man will command, saying “For me, what I like is that it gives us a lot of traction moving forwards, in terms of finishing that game. Personally, I’m a big fan of Dead Space, but as for the future, I don’t know.” Robinson more directly probed about Dead Space 2 and whether or not it would get a look in, to this Campos-Oriola was even more cagey, pointing to his PR representative saying, “Do you want him to shoot me in the face?” and laughing

Robinson then asked about how Dead Space fits in with Iron Man from a recruitment or technology point of view, connecting the jetpack and zero-G components of Dead Space to the demands of the Iron Man universe. To this, Campos-Oriola said, “I cannot speak for the other project, but what I can say is that it’s not uncommon to have studios with multiple projects. Especially in big companies like EA. The thing in terms of recruitment, and again I’m speaking only about Dead Space, is that I joined to work on this game and we have a lot of people here like that. That brand, as a developer, has a lot of appeal.”

There is certainly a degree of mixed to non-committal responses in the mix here, none of which will be overly inspiring to fans of the franchise that, by the time the remake launches, will be nearing a decade since the last game launched in the franchise. Will the final comment about studios having multiple studios be the hint that while the majority of staff will be working on Iron Man, that others will be working on the next chapter in the Dead Space story? That all remains to be seen, but for now we can look forward to Dead Space‘s launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 23, 2023.

Source