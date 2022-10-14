Dead Space Remake Creative Director Talks Creative Process

History isn’t always accurate regarding what is great and what isn’t. For example, when the first Dead Space game came out in 2008, it was critically acclaimed, but it didn’t sell as much as EA hoped it would. Nevertheless, they kept the series because they felt they could make it work, and the sequel was a hit. The third title, though, didn’t resonate as much with players, and thus the franchise ended. However, things are looking bright for the franchise now, thanks to the Dead Space Remake that is coming out. In an interview, Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola talked about why he felt the game could work in the present day and the process of making the remake worthy.

First, he thinks the game might sell well in more “modern times” because he feels we’re in a “golden age of horror” with video games. He’s not exactly wrong, as Capcom has had much success with their Resident Evil titles as of late. Many of which were remakes themselves.

Focusing on the Dead Space Remake, he noted that while the team was tempted to change many things, they focused a lot on what they shouldn’t change. They still wanted this to feel like the original game but with modern improvements. So you’ll see a lot of improvements with the controls and how they react to your touch. Or how the camera moves as you go through the levels of the ship.

One fundamental change that they did make was regarding weapons. In the original title, you had to find blueprints on the ship and then take them to a shop to get them. That was a lot of time wasted in Campos-Oriola’s mind. So now, you’ll find new weapons and pick them up without issue. That’ll give you time to “test them” and see how they feel. Plus, some weapons have been upgraded to be good at dismemberment or cutting through certain enemies without issue.

A curious topic during the interview was that of the next game that the team at Motive would be making: Iron Man.

The game was announced recently, and presumably, it’ll go into high gear once the Dead Space Remake is out. So the question was, would this be the end of the line for the remakes since they’re focusing on this big IP?

“I cannot speak for the other project, but what I can say is that it’s not uncommon to have studios with multiple projects.”

That’s very true, and no doubt what they’re doing with this current title will affect what they do with their future one, regardless of where they try and take it. You’ll be able to get the remake for yourselves on January 27, 2023.

Source: VGC