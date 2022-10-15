The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Reveals First Official Poster

The First Slam Dunk anime film revealed its first official poster on Saturday. The official Twitter account announced that more news regarding the upcoming film will be revealed on November 4. A teaser trailer was revealed back in July on the official Toei Animation YouTube Channel and shows that the film will be done in 3DCGI animation. No cast has been announced for the film yet.

The First Slam Dunk Staff

The film will be produced by Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio. Series creator Takehiko Inoue will be directing and handling the screenplay for the film while Yasuyuki Ebara will work as the chief animation director and character designer. Daiki Nakazawa will be handling the CGI, who was also the CGI director for the films Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and One Piece Film Z.

Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) will handle the character designs for the movie while Kazuo Ogura is the art director. Ogura was also the art director for Attack on Titan: The Final Season (Part 1 and Part 2), Zombieland Saga, Dragon Ball Super: Broly (movie), and both One Piece Film Z and Film Gold. Koji Kasamatsu (Hellsing, Afro Samurai) is in charge of the sound design while Shunsuke Nakamura is the director of photography. The rest of the staff for The First Slam Dunk is as follows:

2D Producer : Kentarō Mōri (Charlotte)

: Kentarō Mōri (Charlotte) Animation producer : Kazuhiro Nishikawa (CG Supervisor – The Last: Naruto The Movie)

: Kazuhiro Nishikawa (CG Supervisor – The Last: Naruto The Movie) Animation Supervisor : Kazuki Matsui (CG Animation – The Last: Naruto The Movie)

: Kazuki Matsui (CG Animation – The Last: Naruto The Movie) Art Setting : Nobuhito Sue (Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 and Part 2)

: Nobuhito Sue (Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 and Part 2) BG Supervisor : Yuki Sato (CG Design – Haikyu!!)

: Yuki Sato (CG Design – Haikyu!!) Casting Producer : Yoshimi Sugiyama (Sound Producer – Naruto Shippuden the Movie)

: Yoshimi Sugiyama (Sound Producer – Naruto Shippuden the Movie) CG Producer : Yūta Ogura (CG Production Manager – One Piece Film Gold)

: Yūta Ogura (CG Production Manager – One Piece Film Gold) Color design : Shiori Furusho (Genius Party, Hero Mask)

: Shiori Furusho (Genius Party, Hero Mask) Editing : Ryuichi Takita (Popin Q)

: Ryuichi Takita (Popin Q) Effect Supervisor : Taro Matsuura (Effects Artist – Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods)

: Taro Matsuura (Effects Artist – Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods) Modeling Supervisor : Kei Yoshikuni (CG Modeling – The Last: Naruto The Movie)

: Kei Yoshikuni (CG Modeling – The Last: Naruto The Movie) Music producer : Ryūta Koike (Assistant Producer – Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence)

: Ryūta Koike (Assistant Producer – Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence) Prop Supervisor : Yuki Sato (CG Design – Haikyu!!)

: Yuki Sato (CG Design – Haikyu!!) R&D + Rigging Supervisor : Hiroto Nishitani (CG Technical Director – Blood-C: The Last Dark)

: Hiroto Nishitani (CG Technical Director – Blood-C: The Last Dark) Recording : Yasushi Nagura (A Silent Voice, Bakemonogatari)

: Yasushi Nagura (A Silent Voice, Bakemonogatari) Shot Supervisor : Toshiaki Kimata (debut)

: Toshiaki Kimata (debut) Sub-Character Design: Yukiko Ban (Character Design – Dusk Maiden of Amnesia)

The First Slam Dunk Details

The First Slam Dunk movie will be the series’ first feature-length film. The series previously released four short films back in the mid-1990s and a total of 101 TV anime episodes that were released between 1993 to 1996. The anime series is a direct adaptation of the manga created by Inoue, which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1990 and came to a conclusion in 1996 with its 31st volume. US-based publisher VIZ Media bought the license to the series and has currently published all 31 volumes in English as well.

There have been no announcements at this time for when The First Slam Dunk will air in theaters overseas.

Hanamichi Sakuragi’s got no game with girls–none at all! It doesn’t help that he’s known for throwing down at a moment’s notice and always coming out on top. A hopeless bruiser, he’s been rejected by 50 girls in a row! All that changes when he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko, and she’s actually not afraid of him! When she introduces him to the game of basketball, his life is changed forever… Synopsis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Twitter