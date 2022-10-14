Urusei Yatsura Opening Surpasses 1 Million Views in Under 24 Hours

The opening for Urusei Yatsura (2022) surpassed 1 million views in under 24 hours after the series premiered on Thursday. The trending opening for the reboot of the original 1980s series has become another hit that Director Shingo Yamashita can add to his growing list of iconic openings. Urusei Yatsura (2022) is animated by studio David Production and will run for a total of 46 episodes, all of which will be exclusively streamed on HIDIVE. You can watch the full, creditless opening below that features the theme song “Aiue” by MAISONdes featuring Minami and SAKURAmoti.

Urusei Yatsura Staff

Takahiro Kamei is the series director for Urusei Yatsura (2022) while Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura are listed as directors–all three worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind in directing positions. Yuuko Kakihara (Cells at Work!) will handle the series composition. Naoyuki Asano (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) is in charge of the character designs. And Masaru Yokoyama (Your Lie in April, Astra: Lost in Space) will produce the music. The rest of the Urusei Yatsura staff is as follows:

Art Director : Masanobu Nomura (86 Eighty-Six, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

: Masanobu Nomura (86 Eighty-Six, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) Sound Director : Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online)

: Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online) Cgi Director : Kanji Ōshima (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU)

: Kanji Ōshima (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU) Mechanical design : JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Yoshihiro Sono (Vampire in the Garden)

: JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Yoshihiro Sono (Vampire in the Garden) Director of Photography : Yuuichirou Nagata (Jojo’s, Death Note)

: Yuuichirou Nagata (Jojo’s, Death Note) Color design : Ayaka Nakamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story)

: Ayaka Nakamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story) Art Setting : Kaoru Aoki (Jojo’s, Kuroko’s Basketball, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting)

: Kaoru Aoki (Jojo’s, Kuroko’s Basketball, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting) Editing : Kiyoshi Hirose (Jojo’s, Fire Force, Mob Psycho 100)

: Kiyoshi Hirose (Jojo’s, Fire Force, Mob Psycho 100) Prop Design : Ryō Hirata (Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia Season 4)

: Ryō Hirata (Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia Season 4) Sub-Character Design: Kazuhiro Takamura (Brave Witches) and Mikio (The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 – pro designer)

Urusei Yatsura (2022) second official trailer

Urusei Yatsura Cast

The main male protagonist Ataru Moroboshi will be voiced by the veteran Hiroshi Kamiya. For those of you who might be familiar with his name, it’s because he has also voiced many prominent characters including Levi (Attack on Titan), Yato (Noragami), Law (One Piece), Rampo (Bungo Stray Dogs), Koyomi (Bakemonogatari), and Seijuurou Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball). The main female protagonist Lume will be voiced by Sumire Uesaka, who is most notably known for her most recent role in the series Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro as the main female character Hayase Nagatoro. Other roles of hers include Shalltear (Overlord), Sanae Dekomori (Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!), and Thea in the upcoming series Spy Classroom.

Other casts for Urusei Yatsura include:

Ran : Kana Hanazawa (Kanade – Angel Beats!, Miyuri – Steins;Gate)

: Kana Hanazawa (Kanade – Angel Beats!, Miyuri – Steins;Gate) Rei : Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann, Tengen – Demon Slayer)

: Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann, Tengen – Demon Slayer) Onsen Mark : Kenta Miyake (All Might – My Hero Academia, Scar – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

: Kenta Miyake (All Might – My Hero Academia, Scar – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood) Shinobu Miyake : Maaya Uchida (Hiyori – Noragami, Rikka – Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!)

: Maaya Uchida (Hiyori – Noragami, Rikka – Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!) Shūtarō Mendō : Mamoru Miyano (Light – Death Note, Okabe – Steins;Gate)

: Mamoru Miyano (Light – Death Note, Okabe – Steins;Gate) Ryōko Mendō : Marina Inoue (Armin – Attack on Titan, Yoko – Gurren Lagann)

: Marina Inoue (Armin – Attack on Titan, Yoko – Gurren Lagann) Sakura : Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika – Hunter x Hunter, Shino – Sword Art Online: Alicization)

: Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika – Hunter x Hunter, Shino – Sword Art Online: Alicization) Princess Kurama : Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto, Moka – Rosario + Vampire)

: Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto, Moka – Rosario + Vampire) Oyuki : Saori Hayami (Yukino – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Shinobu – Demon Slayer)

: Saori Hayami (Yukino – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Shinobu – Demon Slayer) Benten : Shizuka Ishigami (Ikumi Mito – Food Wars!, Stella Vermillion – Chivalry of a Failed Knight)

: Shizuka Ishigami (Ikumi Mito – Food Wars!, Stella Vermillion – Chivalry of a Failed Knight) Tsubame Ozuno : Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen – Mob Psycho 100, Giyuu – Demon Slayer)

: Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen – Mob Psycho 100, Giyuu – Demon Slayer) Cherry : Wataru Takagi (Obito – Naruto: Shippuden, Onizuka – Great Teacher Onizuka)

: Wataru Takagi (Obito – Naruto: Shippuden, Onizuka – Great Teacher Onizuka) Ataru’s Dad : Toshio Furukawa (originally the voice of Ataru from the 1980s series)

: Toshio Furukawa (originally the voice of Ataru from the 1980s series) Ataru’s Mom: Keiko Todo (originally the voice of Lum from the 1980s series)

Synopsis

In a high-stakes game of tag, Ataru must touch Lum’s horns in ten days—or aliens will take over the earth! The fact that Lum can fly doesn’t make Ataru’s job any easier. As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru’s troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama! Manga synopsis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Twitter