Tower Of Fantasy Teases A Preview Of Version 2.0 Vera

Tower of Fantasy players have been given an update on the game’s upcoming 2.0 expansion, known as Vera. As one of the newest free-to-play MMORPGs to hit the gaming scene, Tower of Fantasy has been something of a sleeper hit with many players. However, it’s hard to argue with the fact that the game has been in need of a decent content update for a little while.

After an initially turbulent launch back in August of this year, Tower of Fantasy gained back some solid ground and has now hit the mark a lot more with Western audiences as well as with its original player base back in China. With that said, players will certainly be glad of all the new content that’s set to arrive when the game’s incoming version 2.0 update lands on October 20. This will be the game’s first post-launch expansion, so the stakes are fairly high in terms of player expectations. In a new preview announcement live stream, Tower of Fantasy showcased some of the new additions to the game that’ll be arriving as part of the Vera update.

There’s a lot to check out in the video, as it provides a detailed overview of the Vera storyline and world setting. You can check it out right here for yourself. The stream itself begins at around 29:56.

The preview footage shares a bit more about what’s to expect in version 2.0 of Tower of Fantasy. Players were able to check out one of the game’s new playable characters, Ruby. She’ll be brought in with the new update and will make use of a special Spark weapon. The update will also introduce the land of the Vera Plain, which primarily plays host to two new regions for players to explore in the cyberpunk-style anime adventure.

These will be the radiation-blasted desert zone known as Gobby and the cyberpunk city of Mirroria, which players will find nestled in the centre of the Gobby desert landscape. The new areas will, of course, be packed full of new missions, quests, raids, dungeons, monsters and legendary bosses for players to enjoy. In addition to this, new weapons and a different set of vehicles will be brought in, alongside the previously revealed characters Lin and Saki Fuwa.

The update will also give players some overhauls to map display, character display and introduce new game modes as well as some major events and rewards for players. Hotta Studios has claimed that these will be “the biggest rewards ever,” with players being eligible to make up to 70 draws, although the number of these will depend on players’ level of participation in the update’s in-game events.

The Vera update also coincides with the game’s release on Steam, which will take place on October 20. Players will also be able to download the update for free on the Tower of Fantasy PC launcher as well as on iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

