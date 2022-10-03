Tower of Fantasy Steam Release Date Has Been Revealed

Image is taken from Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has had quite a successful life – albeit a short one – since it was released back in December of last year. The MMORPG did suffer from being a little light on the content front at the start, but it has gone from strength to strength in that time. The game’s developer, Hotta Studio, has announced a new update, as well as the Tower of Fantasy Steam release date, which hopes to launch it even further into favor.

First of all, this new 2.0: Vera update will be introducing a whole bunch of new stuff such as missions, raids, several new events, and some more monsters and bosses to fight. Not only that but it will also include a variety of vehicles, weapons, and characters to unlock, and two new exciting areas that can be explored. Check out the new trailer for this update below.

The trailer for the new update for Tower of Fantasy

More about Vera though, because the name of this mysterious new place doesn’t give much away. It is set in the Desert Gobby, which is a bleak and desolate wilderness that is teeming with all kinds of wildlife and scary monsters. This desert harbors an interesting treasure though; tucked away in the center of the desert is the cyberpunk city of Morroria, shining ever so brightly like a mysterious jewel.

The Desert Gobby will also host several new missions and some truly eerie locations as well. One of the most interesting locations is a place called Grayspace, an area filled with Grayspace Entities that are slowly causing damage to the thriving ecology of Vera. There are some deadly creatures that live in this area as well, and they are called the Abyssants, and it will take all your skill and prowess to take down even one of these horrendous-looking creatures.

We also mentioned a few new characters as well, and there are three to be precise. The new characters are called Lin, Ruby, and Saki Fuwa, and they are the characters that you can see in the above trailer. This new update is set to arrive at the same time as the Tower of Fantasy Steam release, which will be on October 20. However, there will be some more news regarding this announcement on October 13 on the Hotta Studio YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter channels.

With this new update soon to be arriving on the game, many fans will be hoping that it irons out a few small issues that have been a persistent annoyance in recent times. A lot of users have noted that the in-game item descriptions aren’t always performing as advertised, with some of those users complaining that everything needs to be tested before players even know what they really do. Free-to-play games will always come with their issues, so fingers crossed the new update sorts this one out promptly.

