Star Trek Resurgence Delayed To 2023

Unfortunately we can't just take a warp drive to this one.

Dramatic Labs has made a sudden announcement that Star Trek: Resurgence is getting delayed to 2023.

They shared this message on Twitter:

“The team at Dramatic Labs would like to update you on the progress of Star Trek: Resurgence.

Production has been advancing steadily all summer, but we have made the difficult decision to move our release date out of 2022 in order to give the game a final coat of polish, and create a truly immersive Star Trek experience.

We are planning to release Star Trek: Resurgence n April 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Our love and admiration for Star Trek is instrumental to this decision. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and this continues to be a passion project for everyone here. We are incredibly grateful – and excited – to be able to work within a universe that means so much to so many.

We can’t wait for you to see it all and look forward to taking you on an adventure unlike any Star Trek game that’s come before. In the meantime here’s some of our latest work.”

For the uninitiated, Star Trek: Resurgence is an upcoming narrative adventure game. The developer, Dramatic Labs, is composed of former staffers from the studio most well known for inventing the narrative adventure genre, Telltale Games.

Star Trek: Resurgence doesn’t have any novel or gimmicky new twists to the adventure game formula. You get prompts for dialogue choices in between conversations, and a short window of time to choose what to say, knowing how it could affect the story and characters.

It’s clear strengths are in its impressive presentation, very much capturing the aesthetic, feel, and even flow of a Star Trek movie or TV show. Star Trek may be uniquely well suited for the Telltale Games treatment, even more than Batman or any of the previous properties Telltale got to license and work on. If series creator Gene Roddenbury was not afraid to write long stretches of exposition into the first Star Trek movie, that sort of storytelling is very well suited to the conventions of a narrative adventure game.

Star Trek Resurgence also features an original story set in the year 2380, after the Star Trek: The Next Generation films. You play engineer Carter Diaz and Commander Rydek.

The Federation is tasked with managing negotiations between two new races, the Hotari and Alydians, over control of a dilithium mine. In this scenario, no less than Ambassador Spock (played by a soundalike actor) joins you to manage negotiations and try to probe for more information on the true nature of this interspecies conflict.

Dramatic Labs is developing the game in partnership with Epic Games and with license from ViacomCBS. Star Trek: Resurgence will be releasing on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

