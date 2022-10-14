Three PS+ Extra October Additions Unplayable On PS5

You read that headline correct, and there are no tricks to be found here – a trio of brand-new additions to Sony’s PlayStation Plus Extra tier are going to be unplayable right out the gate on your PS5. Recently Ubisoft have been, one by one, adding swathes of Assassin’s Creed games to the PlayStation Plus subscription service since the service launched at mid-year, now they’re facing a problem as they continue to work back through the library hitting a trio of games that simply don’t work on the PS5.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, and the Victorian London-set Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate are all not going to perform on your loved current generation PlayStation console with Sony even needing to put a disclaimer in their PlayStation Blog post noting that the titles will only function on the PS4. As the PS5 launch approached it was revealed by PlayStation that a small subset of games were unable to be played on the new platform due to bugs. They said, “While the majority of PS4 games are playable on PS5 consoles, below is a list of PS4 games that are playable on PS4 only. On PlayStation Store, PS4 games that are not playable on the PS5 console will be marked with ‘Playable on: PS4 only’.” with the games in question being Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, Just Deal With It!, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Shadwen, as well as the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. In 2022 those three Assassin’s Creed titles have been removed from the list on the PlayStation site with Ubisoft clearly having put some work into them to improve the games on the newer platform.

That work wasn’t enough though it seems because Ubisoft again finds itself on the case, trying to make the game compatible on the newer hardware. A message on ResetEra from a support staff member read, “The team is aware of some visual issues in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate on PS5 and working on a fix as soon as possible. We don’t have any updates just yet, but please keep an eye out for news on that.”

So no definitive answers around a timeline but the continued work on the game is something to of course applaud considering the game was released in 2015, and most developers and publishers would be quick to kick a single-player game of that age to the curb after this long. Ubisoft seems keen to ensure that the title will be available for players across both PS4 and PS5 long into the future.

The newest wave of PlayStation Plus Extra titles, including this trio of Assassin’s Creed titles, will be launching on October 18, 2022.

Source