Genshin Impact: Cyno Constellation Guide

Hurry, there's less than 24 hours to pull for Cyno! Find out what his best Constellation is and if you should pull before he goes away.

Time is running out before Cyno leaves the limited banner! Cyno took Genshin Impact by storm, combining aesthetics with absolute power. For players focused on the game’s combat system, part of Cyno’s appeal comes from the fact that he really doesn’t need to go beyond C0 to be great. We’ve been lacking options for Electro Main DPS characters. With the introduction of Dendro reactions, having good Electro characters will help you take full advantage of them.

Again, Cyno is very good at C0, so your wallet can cry out with relief this time. However, to get the most out of Cyno, C2 provides the best Constellation buff.

C1 – Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil

After using Cyno’s Elemental Burst, his Normal Attack SPD increases by 20% for 10 seconds. If the Judication effect from Cyno’s first Passive Talent is triggered during Cyno’s Elemental Skill, the SPD buff duration resets.

Essentially, to make use of this Constellation, you need to ascend Cyno at least once. The Passive in question unlocks at Cyno’s first ascension, so you’ll be able to take advantage of C1 quickly. If you can’t get to C2 before the banner ends, C1 is also a good place to stop.

C2 – Ceremony: Homecoming of Spirits

When Cyno’s Normal Attacks – Normal, Charged, and Plunging – hit enemies, his Electro DMG Bonus increases by 10% for 4 seconds. This can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds and can stack up to 5 times.

C2 is simple, but effective. You can increase Cyno’s Electro DMG up to 50%. Combined with how his Elemental Skill and Burst interact, you have the opportunity to do some massive Electro DMG.

C3 – Precept: Lawful Enforcer

Upon activation, Cyno’s Elemental Burst (Sacred Rite: Wolf’s Swiftness) gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Austerity: Forbidding Guard

When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state and triggers any Electro reaction – Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, etc. – he restores 3 Elemental Energy to all nearby party members. Cyno does not restore energy to himself. Restoration can occur 5 times within one Elemental Burst.

This Constellation turns Cyno into a battery, which is great for your Support and Sub-DPS members. You can restore up to 15 Energy this way. For most characters, this is around a quarter of the total Energy their Burst needs.

C5 – Funerary Rite: The Passing of Starlight

Upon activation, Cyno’s Elemental Skill (Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer) gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Raiment: Just Scales

After using Cyno’s Burst or triggering the Judication effect, Cyno gains 4 stacks of the Day of the Jackal effect. During this, when Cyno hits enemies with his Normal Attacks, he consumes 1 stack to fire a Duststalker Bolt. One bolt can be3 fired every 0.4 seconds. Duststalker Bolts deal Electro DMG and fall under Cyno’s Elemental Skill.

The Day of the Jackal effect lasts for 8 seconds and can stack up to 8 times. If Pactsworn Pathclearer ends before you use all the stacks, then the remaining stacks will clear. Summary: this doesn’t happen outside of Cyno’s Burst.

Like C2, you need to ascend Cyno at least once in order to take advantage of C6. There will be Electro everywhere. If you get this far, focus on boosting Cyno’s Elemental Mastery. Get ready for some big purple numbers.