Bravely Default Producer Painfully Teases Remaster Potential

Fans of 2012’s Bravely Default, which is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this week, have been desperately hoping for Square-Enix to provide the game with some level of remastering or remake to displace the game from the Nintendo 3DS platform that is currently lays stranded on. A sequel unsurprisingly titled Bravely Second came to the 3DS as well, but a proper sequel Bravely Default II launched for Nintendo Switch, nine years after the original game, in February 2021, and fans are hanging out for any indication of something new for the franchise, just as much as they want a remake or remaster of the original, but again, no word has been forthcoming from Square-Enix. Seemingly aware of those hopes and dreams, now Square-Enix are indirectly teasing those same diehard fans.

Square-Enix hasn’t abandoned the franchise though, hosting a live stream this week to celebrate the franchise’s tenth birthday, and while nothing new was shown, nor any announcements made, some carefully phrased comments from original producer Tomoya Asano gave fans a flicker of hope that a beautiful future lays ahead for the IP.

As a part of the live stream, Square-Enix showed off a HD version of the original Bravely Default‘s opening cutscene, showing off a version of the intro that was more beautiful than anything we’d previously seen. Upon the conclusion of that cutscene Asano spoke, reflecting upon the original, and the desire to announce a remaster,

Looking at the [HD] opening movie of Bravely Default, I feel like announcing a remaster of Bravely Default would be the best possible thing. And something that the fans would desire. But, for now, I’m unfortunately unable to announce anything like that. For now’ let’s just say…

Those final five words are likely sending shivers down the spines of fans with these comments undoubtedly sparking hope anew that the original game will make its way to Nintendo Switch or other future platforms, following in the boots of titles like Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles which began on Nintendo Wii, before gracing the New Nintendo 3DS, and then got remastered for Nintendo Switch.

Prior to the revelation of Bravely Default II, fan hopes of getting more from the franchise had severely diminished, as Square-Enix’s new, smaller-scale JRPG work had been focused on the HD-2D art style and games like Octopath Traveler, and Triangle Strategy. With the combination of Bravely Default II‘s recent release, these comments, and the presentation of a gorgeous HD opening cutscene from Bravely Default, perhaps we can start to entertain the possibility of an official remaster of the original game, and the idea that amidst all of the other work Square-Enix is doing, that this franchise can be revitalised and even grow further as well.

