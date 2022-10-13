Hogwarts Legacy Teases Forbidden Forest

One thing that is enticing about Hogwarts Legacy is that players will get to choose their path as they start out in the Wizarding World. They’ll get to live the unwritten and not be bound to the books’ plot like past video games. But what that means is still up for debate. Despite the delay to next year, the team behind the game has been slowly teasing all that can happen in it and the locations that players will be able to visit. So today, we have yet another place tied to Harry Potter lore and history: The Forbidden Forest.

In the novels, The Forbidden Forest is one of the few places students can’t go when on Hogwarts grounds. Naturally, the students go there multiple times in the story, including in books one, two, five, six, and seven–after all, if you tell a kid they can’t do something, they’re almost certainly going to do it.

The reason why students aren’t supposed to go in there is because of the residents within. The forest is home to many creatures that prefer solitude over human interaction. Key among them are the centaurs, such as Firenze, who was an ally to Harry Potter in the story. There is also the massive spider Aragog, who was a pet of Hagrid’s whom he released into the forest after it was accused of attacking students.

There are also particular magical creatures, like unicorns, that live in the forest. Thus not everything within it is necessarily evil. But it is, without a doubt, a dangerous place to go, especially if you’re not prepared for the threats within. In a new teaser, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter handle posted a small clip of the game’s version of The Forbidden Forest and asks what you might find inside.

What awaits you in the Forbidden Forest? #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/L3IxRz7DTV — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) October 12, 2022

As you’ll see, it doesn’t show any monsters or magical creatures in the clip because they don’t want to spoil anything just yet. However, the simple fact that we’re seeing it revealed proves that something will happen in it. Otherwise, why create it at all?

One can guess that it might be a crucial part of the story, not unlike what happens in the novels. Or, it could be a place you only visit if you go down a particular path. We know from past teasers and trailers that there will be Dark Arts-focused paths that the character you create can take. We’ve also seen via the PlayStation-exclusive quest that there will be horror elements in the game.

All this leads to more questions but also more excitement. The game will do all it can to give players the best Harry Potter experience possible. The only catch is you’ll have to wait until February to try it out.

