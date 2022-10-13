Gotham Knights Reveal PC Specs Ahead of Launch

We’re less than ten days from the launch of Gotham Knights, and fans couldn’t be more excited. This is the first game from DC Comics in some time, not including the ongoing titles like DC Universe Online, of course. The title is a single-player-focused title mixed with some co-op for fans to enjoy as they can control two characters from the Bat-Family should they have a friend to play with. The countdown clock continues to go down, but specific questions remain, such as–Can my PC handle the game? That is a fair question, given that the PC ports often try and push the machines to have the best graphics and processing power.

Thankfully, the official Gotham Knights Twitter handle came forward to release the minimum requirements specs for the game. The recommended specs will arrive soon, so stay tuned. Check out the specs below and see if your PC is up to snuff. If it’s not, you still have time before the game arrives to upgrade and get within range.

Get your systems ready! Recommended settings to come soon. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/vRTlljvluu — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 12, 2022

No matter whether you’re playing on a console or PC, the game from WB Montreal looks to impress you with its deep story and focus on characters. Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin will all display different personalities throughout the title. A recent trailer even focused on how they look at themselves in the wake of Batman’s death, as well as wondering if they can live up to the legacy that he left behind for them.

That piggybacks off a recent interview that the team did which outlined why they wanted to go with the four sidekicks of Batman versus having Batman himself in the game. They knew that if Batman were alive in any way, fans would expect him to show up at the end to help save the day, which would ruin the journey of the four heroes. So by taking him out of the equation, they allowed for a deep story and more personal growth from the four. That is one of the reasons why they encourage players to try out all four characters because they’ll influence the game differently in terms of cutscenes, dialogue, and of course, combat.

Nightwing uses his acrobatics and escrima sticks in combat to confuse and overwhelm enemies. Batgirl has her police baton and an array of tools to help her defeat threats with tactical precision. Red Hood prefers the straightforward approach of unleashing a set of non-lethal bullets on foes. Meanwhile, Robin has his gadgets and bo staff to overcome the odds.

With villains like Harley Quinn, Mister Freeze, Clayface, and the Court of Owls to take on, all four will need to be at their best to save the day and the city.

