PlayStation Reveals Exclusive Hogwarts Legacy Quest

Hogwarts Legacy from Avalanche Software and WB Games has seen its fair share of controversy, but simultaneously, it’s also shaping up to be one of the more impressive, and certainly most anticipated games for many going into 2023. Recently there was some confusion over pre-order bonuses for the PlayStation version of the game, and who was going to be entitled to what based on the platform they picked the game up for. Today, more exclusivity news, as it has been revealed that the “The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop” and a quest-line around it, is going to be truly exclusive to PlayStation players this time.

PlayStation’s State Of Play September showcase proved to be the stage for this revelation, as it was revealed at the new trailer’s end, that exclusive PlayStation content will include an additional dungeon, a shopkeeper’s cosmetic set, and an exclusive in-game Hogsmeade shop, the aforementioned “Haunted Hogsmede Shop.” Obviously, these exclusives won’t be integral to the core narrative of the game, but will form a nice cherry on top for those wishing to play the game on their PlayStations.

“Madam Mason has a Hogsmeade shop to sell – but there’s a catch. Uncover what lies beneath this haunted shop during a PlayStation exclusive quest. Watch your step – not everyone who enters is able to escape the darkness” the new trailer reveals.

Speaking about the exclusive content on the PlayStation Blog, WB Games’ community manager, Chandler Wood said,

Cassandra Mason has a shop to sell you in Hogsmeade, but all is not as it seems in this run-down establishment. What sinister secrets lie beneath Madam Mason’s shop and why was she so keen to sell it? That’s a mystery Hogwarts Legacy players will discover in the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest exclusively available on PlayStation platforms. hile I don’t want to give too much away about what strange things await players below the shop, overcoming these challenges will reward you with a shop of your own where you can sell items and gear at better rates than anywhere else, and the Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic Set, a right proper outfit for the entrepreneurial Hogwarts student. Additionally, if you pre-order any PS4 or PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll gain access to the Felix Felicis potion recipe. Felix Felicis is a luck potion that reveals gear chests on the mini-map for one in-game day, giving you a pretty lucky day on your journey as you explore Hogwarts and the surrounding areas. This is just the recipe though. You’ll still need to make the most of your Potions lessons and the Room of Requirement potion stations to brew this bottle of liquid luck

In other recent Hogwarts Legacy updates, a Collector’s Edition for the game was revealed that highlighted the incredibly impressive floating wand collectable, and more. It has also been made clear to players that the game won’t require you to have either Wizarding World, or a WB Games account in order to play Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, on February 10, 2023. A Nintendo Switch version will follow at a later date.

