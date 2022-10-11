New Saints Row Story Content Coming in 2023

Reviews may not have been what they wanted, but Volition is committed to making things the best they can be.

Fans were initially excited to learn that a new Saints Row was on the way in 2022. Despite a few complaints about the first trailer, the promise of mischief around the corner was too tempting to ignore. Sadly, upon the game’s August release, reviews started to fall into a speedy nosedive, with players criticizing the title’s story, characters, graphics, and combat. While the missions had variety, Saints Row didn’t live up to its potential according to the masses. It seems that the game’s developer, Volition, is set on changing things for the better, announcing a ton of post-launch content–the first of which is right around the corner.

Next month, the game’s first major update will be released, featuring over 200 bug fixes and stability upgrades. The major focus of the patch will be challenges, co-op, and general improvements. Volition also noted that the update will mark the beginning of a number of quality-of-life changes and new features to be added to the base game.

“This update will include many requested improvements including reducing repetition in some activities, making challenges more rewarding, improving vehicle management, a revamp of rumble and haptic features, and more,” the game’s official website reads. “We plan to update you more regularly soon on what changes we’re making and when.”

Starting this week, players will be able to grab the first in a series of new cosmetic packs for free. Called the ‘Front to Back Pack,’ players will just need to download it from the store of their choice. More free cosmetic packs will be coming in 2022, as well as additional cosmetic packs for Expansion Pass owners at no additional cost. Those with the Gold, Platinum, or Notorious editions of Saints Row already have the Expansion Pass, but it will also be made available for everyone else later this month.

Volition notes that the team is dedicated to supporting the game for the long term, with all-new story content planned for 2023. This will be included with the Expansion Pass, and will also be available to purchase separately. New areas of the city and new gameplay experiences will also be added for free sometime next year.

Saints Row takes place in the new fictional city of Santo Ileso. Players take on the role of “The Boss,” who starts a gang made up of disgruntled former members of other gangs in the city. Players slowly take over the districts of other gangs to make them their own, which allows them to set up illegal businesses in the area and grow the gang further.

Saints Row was released on August 23 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Give it a try yourself, and see if the chaos suits you.

