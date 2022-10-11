Editor of Chainsaw Man Anime Says Project Is High-Quality

October has already been an incredible month for anime lovers. In the course of two weeks, they’ve had the premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6, the return of a beloved anime via Bleach Thousand Year Blood War, and today is the release day for the Chainsaw Man anime. That’s three anticipated series within eleven days of one another. Anime fans are being incredibly spoiled with these massive series. As for the latter, this anime was anticipated because people wanted to see what it would eventually look like at the beginning of the year, as that’s when the first trailer dropped. The manga it’s based on is bonkers, so seeing it translated into animation was always going to be something special.

Enter Shihei Lin, one of the editors for the anime who works at the company Shueisha. He commented on the series recently and said that not only did he feel it was a”high-quality anime when put together, but he felt it could be a historic one altogether.

“Everything was high quality, and I thought this anime would go down in history. I am very happy with the voice actors, all of whom were very well-suited to their characters. Now, when I reread Chainsaw Man, I can hear their voices playing in my head,” Lin shared.

Some out there might think that it’s a bit on the nose for someone on the team to praise the show. This plays slightly differently. We say that because this is the editor who puts the show together in full, so they know more than most about the levels of quality being shown on the screen. Plus, if he’s so attached to the voices that he hears them in his head when he rereads the books? That’s impressive.

You’ll be impressed even if you only watch the trailers to gauge things for yourself. The team at MAPPA put everything they had into the striking visuals, and fans have been in love with the anime since they saw the first trailer earlier this year. It’s fair to say that this was one of the most-anticipated series this year, even though most anime fans didn’t know about Chainsaw Man before the teaser trailer came out.

The series follows a young man named Denji, who is living life trying to pay off his father’s debt. When he’s betrayed and left for dead, he makes a deal with his dog, who also happens to be a devil. They are reborn as the Chainsaw Man, an entity of great power that can kill other devils roaming the world. Denji is recruited to help do just that, and the people they meet along the way have a special interest in them and their talents.

The anime is out today, so don’t miss it!

