Stephen Amell Posts Instagram Video Celebrating Arrow 10-Year Anniversary

Where were you ten years ago? It’s okay if you don’t remember exactly, but for some people, they can remember exactly where they were on a specific day because of a particularly memorable event. Yesterday, October 10, 2022, was a special day that many people honored as it was the 10th anniversary of the debut of Arrow on the CW. That show meant many things to many people over the course of its eight seasons, including to the fans who watched it from beginning to end. It started the Arrowverse on the CW, and for one person in particular, Stephen Amell, it was the beginning of his career in the best way.

So much so that yesterday he just happened to be on the WB lot filming things for his new show Heels and decided to reminisce about his journey. In the Instagram video below, you’ll see him wander the WB lot and try to find an Arrow suit. He fails to find the suit, but he does surprise some tourists on the lot and makes their day! Also, he thanks everyone who helped make him Oliver Queen and made the show so great over the years. Amell even says it was by far the most prominent professional thing he’s ever done, which is very fair.

Stephen Amell wasn’t the only one to celebrate the 10th anniversary yesterday, as multiple fans on social media talked about the series, what it meant to them, and what it grew through the Arrowverse. It cannot be stated enough how impactful that one show was and what it developed as a result. The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, Naomi, and more were born because of its impact. Not just that, but DC Comics characters who had never really gotten exposed to the broader public were given their live-action showings for the first time. Characters like Vibe, the Legion of Superheroes, Batwing, John Constantine, and more had time to shine in the spotlight because of what Arrow did to get the ball rolling.

The sad irony of all of this is that the Arrowverse went down in flames after the super event Crisis on Infinite Earths. Most fans agree that the pandemic and other factors, like the creation of Warner Bros Discovery, led to the shows getting drops in quality, sudden ends, or straight-up canceled. The only Arrowverse shows left are The Flash and Superman & Lois, and the former is ending next year. Not the ending for this universe that many fans wanted.

But even in light of how it ended, that doesn’t mean that fans shouldn’t celebrate the 10th anniversary of Arrow. It was a great show that allowed many things to happen, and we should be grateful for that.

