The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Is Almost Here, Here’s A List Of Things Coming

Overwatch 2 just released a week ago…which means we are getting closer to the first-ever event to take place on the new servers. Overwatch 2 Halloween event is only about two weeks away and we now know more of what we can expect from the season’s spooky event. The event is called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, which will be very similar to the popular event in the original Overwatch. However, in this event, we will have new characters, skins, and an updated mode for players to try out.

As many people already know, Overwatch 2 has had a rough week when it comes to getting the game up and going during its launch, but the team has been working on getting out patch updates and more to help things run smoother. Now, going back to the Halloween event, let’s discuss the many things we can expect to see once the update releases later this month.

Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride on Overwatch 2 will take place from October 25 all the way until November 8. This will be the very first event in Overwatch 2 so we will be getting a new variety of seasonal skins, and a special four-player PvE mode.

In an official battle pass blog post, it was mentioned the “Wrath of the Bride” Junkenstein event, which seems to show us a place that looks like players are going into a haunted castle place and Sombra will be playing the “villain.” There isn’t much on the details of how the mode will work yet, but it will most likely be a co-op PvE activity.

Now, the four characters that will be playable in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event mode will be Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Ashe. So far it seems you won’t have to unlock the characters by having a battle pass in order to play them in the event mode but that isn’t for certain as of yet. However, it is easy to unlock Junker Queen and Sojourn since they are already free for players.

All three new heroes will be getting new skins in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event. Sojourn gets a detective-style skin, Junker Queen gets a wasteland or Mad Max-style skin, and Kiriko has a pretty cool witch skin. These were the ones that were advertised and shown in the battle pass blog post, but Ashe is probably getting a new skin as well, at least we can hope.

Overwatch 2 is free for everyone on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles. For those who had the first Overwatch, you received an update to your version of Overwatch and received all the old heroes without having to purchase anything extra. The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event starts October 25.

