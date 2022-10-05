Street Fighter 6 Beta Codes Are Currently Being Sent Out

Image showing the gameplay and graphics of the upcoming Street Fighter 6

Who doesn’t love an exciting new beta for an upcoming game, especially when that highly anticipated game is Street Fighter 6? The game is set to be released in 2023, but it wasn’t that long ago that Capcom confirmed it would release a closed beta before the full release came out. Capcom has now announced that the codes for the Street Fighter 6 beta are currently being sent out to those that were chosen to participate.

The news was announced on Wednesday morning (October 5), but before you get a little bit too eager and frantically refresh your email every couple of seconds for that treasured confirmation, Capcom has said that it could take “a few hours” for emails to start arriving in the chosen people’s inboxes.

The official announcement read as followed: “Codes for the Street Fighter 6 beta have been sent out so please make sure to check your e-mails to see if you managed to secure one of the limited spots. There might be a slight delay in receiving the e-mail, so please check over the course of the next few hours.” Like Capcom said though, there really were limited spots available, so if you did manage to get your hands on the codes, then you’re luckier than most people.

Codes for the #StreetFighter6 Closed Beta have been sent out so please make sure to check your e-mails to see if you secured one of the limited spots. Because there may be a slight delay in receiving the e-mail, please check over the course of the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/aC8ZVwinMy — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) October 5, 2022 The official tweet about the close beta news for Street Fighter 6

The application was made open last month for this Street Fighter 6 closed beta, which as expected, caused a frenzy of fans frantically clicking and typing as fast they could in the hopes to get the application in time. The beta will be held on Friday, October 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, with the content being revealed during Capcom’s TGS 2022 Online Program.

The beta will feature cross-play for all three of the above platforms and will include quite a variety of game modes to experiment with. It will consist of the classic Ranked Match game mode, as well as Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center, and Training Mode. It’s not like the old demo days when we only had access to two characters either because the beta will include eight different characters from the upcoming game, featuring Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken.

The full game, which comes out next year, looks set to be an epic installment to the series, and just to make the pain even harder to stomach, Capcom recently released the full line-up of Street Fighter 6 characters, which includes all eight of the original ‘World Warriors’ from Street Fighter II.

And last but by no means least, Capcom also revealed some recent footage from the World Tour game mode at the TGS presentation. This is a new game mode that features a large open-world setting, which would then allow players to explore several locations, battle all kinds of different NPCs, as well as meet classic Street Fighter characters.

