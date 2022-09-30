30 Best PlayStation 5 Open World Games

The PS5 is out, and for some of you…keyword being ‘some of you’…you have the console and are able to play games on it. But you might not have a lot of games that really fill up your time. So if you need some nice big worlds to explore, we can help with that.

#30 The Ascent

In the world of The Ascent, the world is not what it once was. Creatures from across the galaxy are now on the planet, and a key metropolis is run by a corporation. What’s more, you are a “worker”, who is literally enslaved by the company and forced to protect the metropolis from all harm.

But everything changes when you suddenly find out that the corporation has shut down! Now, everything is in chaos, the district you’re sworn to protect is in danger, and you must fight back to find the truth.

This action-RPG will let you customize the way your character plays in order to ensure you can get the job done. Find your perfect playstyle, and then go take back what is yours.

#29 Lost Judgment

Lost Judgment continues the adventures of former lawyer turned detective Takayuki Yagami. In this new case he gets though, a man accused of one crime apparently confesses in court to another, a murder. But considering that the first crime was technically a lesser one, why would he do that?

What’s more, how could he have committed two crimes at virtually the same time in two different places? As Yagami investigates, more dark and twisted details and truths come to life.

As you investigate the case, your choices will decide if you go for truth or justice. What side will you end up on in the end?

#28 Mafia Definitive Edition

Welcome to the 1930s, where prohibition is still a thing, and the mafia is arguably at their strongest. Mafia Definitive Edition brings back the original Mafia title and puts you as a cab driver who is brought into the life of “wiseguys”.

You’ll play as Tommy, who must rise through the ranks of the Mafia and get all the rewards that come by being a part of the family. The Mafia Definitive Edition perfectly recreates the original title and then expands it in better ways to give you a truly incredible experience.

So if you’re ready to be a crime lord, get this game.

#27 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

When it comes to Kingdom Come: Deliverance, they’re going for a bit more historical of a feel in their open-world title. You will play as the son of a blacksmith, whose family is killed because of the king of your land of Bohemia.

Now, you will join the rebellion that is raised to try and take them down, and it will be your actions that help determine the fate of your country. Because the story and its quests are non-linear, so you can do them a variety of ways, and face a variety of consequences as a result.

Do you think you are good enough to save your country? Jump into Kingdom Come: Deliverance and find out.

#26 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

It’s honestly very easy to describe Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, because this is a large RPG set within a very large world that tries to give you a very special kind of combat experience compared to other games of its like.

Key among those gameplay differences are that of the Pawns. These are AI controlled entities, but it’s you who decides how they play, and how they help you in combat.

Which you’ll definitely need help with because aside from having loads to do in the game, you’ll have plenty of mythical creatures to go and fight in combat.

So put yourself to the test and see if you can be the best around.

#25 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a “second take” on a game that honestly didn’t have the best reputation via their developer. The game was solid, them…not so much. Anyway, the game was rebuilt to be an incredible RPG with a vast open world for you to explore.

You play as a very special someone who is trying to stop a war that is gripping the land. You’ll get to decide who and what you want to be, then go to battle with a variety of weapons and magics at your beck and call.

There’s a lot to do and explore in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, so give this 2nd chance game a second chance at life, ok?

#24 Cyberpunk 2077

…we know, we’re probably being a bit generous right here. Had this been near the launch of the game, we easily would’ve put it at No.30, but we’ll be fair because it has been a while, and improvements have been made.

Plus, since this is the PS5 version of the game, you’re arguably getting the most “put together” version despite all the issues it still has.

The point is, when it’s running great, you can see why Cyberpunk 2077 was so lauded. Night City is full of stuff to do and the story bends to your will and decisions, plus, it looks great. But it’s the bugs that hold it back, and thus it ends up here.

#23 Genshin Impact

We have no doubt that many of you out there are enjoying Genshin Impact. But what the REASON is for that might be tailored to your personality…and you know exactly what we mean by that…

Anyway, in the game you’ll play as a traveler who gets separated from their sibling in a world that they’ve never been to before. Now, you’re tasked with not just finding them, but helping stop a set of wars from coming across the nations of the planet.

But of course, the reason that most play this game is because you happen to be able to summon a bunch of warriors to help you…and most of them happen to be very anime-style females…

#22 Days Gone

How about you enter a world where monsters are basically everywhere and hope is almost all gone? That is the world of Days Gone, inhabited by the man you’ll play via Deacon St. John. He is a bounty hunter, but he’s also a man who is just trying to find some hope in a world that’s gone wrong.

A pandemic devastated the planet, and now those who are surviving are struggling all over, and it doesn’t help that there are hordes of zombies around ready to kill those they can get.

Ride your motorcycle across the land and find a reason to live, even if it’s just by helping other people live.

#21 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

While the original Dying Light had a lot to make up for during its run (hence why it was only “finished” recently…) Dying Light 2 Stay Human did its best to be the best version of itself right out of the gate, and for many, it did that.

You’ll be in a whole new area that is filled with zombies, and while you’re on your own personal mission, you’re going to be helping out various people along the way. The catch is that the more you help them, the more the city is going to change as you will well and truly affect the distribution of power here.

Oh, and you’re slowly turning into a zombie, so take care of yourself so you don’t fully turn!

#20 No Man’s Sky

Look, we get it, once upon a time No Man’s Sky was one of the biggest jokes of the video game industry because of all that it promised, and the very little it actually delivered. But we have to give Hello Games credit. They heard the complaints, new what they did wrong, and then slowly chipped away at it until the game that we now have is one you should definitely try out.

No Man’s Sky2.0 if you will has a lot of the features that they promised at the initial launch. A universe of worlds where you can actually do a lot of things on. Multiplayer and co-op so you can play with friends, and more.

Sometimes…you need to get a game a second chance. Do that here.

#19 Far Cry 6

A franchise that is known for its dark stories and expansive spaces, Far Cry 6 is the latest in the line and has you trying to lead a rebellion against a ruthless dictator who is trying to ensure his son takes his place.

It won’t be easy, you barely survive the beginning of the game, and now you must take this vile ruler out before all is lost. Team up with other revolutionaries and slowly pick apart his empire. Doing various tasks and activities will build you up, and ensure that piece by piece, the regime comes crashing down.

Your choices will decide how the game ends, so what kind of victory will you go for?

#18 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed titles have honestly always been open world for the most part (there were some games that were side-scrolling so those don’t count), and with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you get to explore not just as a new assassin, but as a Viking!

Yes! Land upon an untamed United Kingdom, and set yourself on a quest to bring honor to your Viking clan, as well as make a name for yourself worthy of Valhalla! You’ll get to take part in epic raids on villages, or storm castles in mighty sieges!

Fight off rival factions and help show them the dominance of the Viking race! It’s yours for the taking…so take it.

#17 Subnautica

Now let’s take dive (see what we did there?) into a different kind of open-world title. Mainly because the open world you’ll be exploring is one that is very much beneath the waves themselves.

You are a scientist who crash lands on a planet, and more specifically, crash lands in one of its bodies of water. Now, you have to salvage what you can and make yourself a home under the sea (second pun, we’re awesome) to survive. But that’s just one part of this game. You’ll want to go and see what the waters of this alien world has to offer.

Just be wary, as with our own world, not everything in the water is friendly, so arm yourself to fight back when you need to so that these watery depths aren’t your grave.

#16 Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata is one of those titles that you’ll never fully understand until you dive into it and explore this vast world for yourself.

In this case, you’ll play as a set of androids who were constructed by the remaining parts of humanity in order to fight off the robots that took over the world. But is that the whole truth? As you play as the various androids and explore and battle your way across the world, the true story behind everything that happened comes to light.

But what do you do in a world where not everything is what it seems, yet you must fight anyway? Jump in and find out.

#15 Metro Exodus

The Metro franchise has told a story of survivors of a post-nuclear world that are just trying to survive long enough to maybe see the light at the end of the tunnel. Metro Exodus is the chapter of them attempting to do just that.

Because here, you’ll go from the underground ruins of Moscow and then proceed on a journey across the war-torn nation of Russia in order to find new lands and hope for your fellow survivors.

But there are many dangers as you explore this continent. Including beasts that won’t hesitate to kill you. Enjoy this story-driven open-world title and see if the hopes of so many can finally be fulfilled!

#14 Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Oh Hideo Kojima, what is it that you won’t do in order to make not only a big game, but one with a convoluted story that only you seem to fully understand?

While we may never get those answers sadly, we can say that Death Stranding Director’s Cut is his attempt to make more sense of his own title while also adding in more content to it.

You play as Sam Bridges, a man who is trying to reconnect the country after a series of events basically ended the world. You will deliver all sorts of packages and items to other colonies and attempt to open them up again, all the while learning more about the world and how it got to this state.

#13 Bloodborne

How appropriate that such a “dark” title will be the No.13 game on our list. It’s almost as if we planned it…

In Bloodborne, you will play as someone who goes to the ancient city of Yhanam and finds themselves cursed! Cursed with what? That is what you must learn. Because in this dark and twisted city, not everything is what it appears, and that’s bad news for the unprepared.

Wield terrifying weapons to go and kill an army of terrifying foes! Search every building and street corner to learn more about what you need to do to survive, else succumb like so many have before you…

#12 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

This is the game that was an end of an era (no, Metal Gear Survive doesn’t count, we don’t talk about that game). Because Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was the last of the Saga of the Snakes, and how it all tied into one another.

You play as Venom Snake, who is set to go to war against the group known as XOF. The open world plays out both at your base, and the way you can do any mission you want in various orders. So you’re not bound to one path or playstyle.

War is calling, and you are the only one willing to answer the call. What is the final truth of this franchise? Play it and find out!

#11 Horizon Zero Dawn

When it came out, a lot of people weren’t sure what to expect from Horizon Zero Dawn. But when they actually played it, they got to view a beautifully rendered post-apocalyptic Earth that was begging to be explored.

Because this an Earth where the people have gone back to older ways, and yet the technology that is all around is incredible. Including mechanical beasts that roam around and your own character’s bow that can shoot all kinds of technological arrows.

Play as Aloy, an outcast trying to make herself worthy to her tribe, and see this wonderful world through her eyes. Oh, and as for the sequel? It’s coming…

#10 Fallout 4

The Fallout franchise may have started out a bit smaller in scale, but once Bethesda (and a certain other team we’ll be talking about soon) got involved, they made sure that the Fallout Universe wasn’t just massive in scope, but you could explore just about all of it.

In Fallout 4 for example, you’ll be the last survivor of Vault 111, and you’re on a mission to go and find your missing son, with nothing but the clothes on your back and your loyal dog to help you. Scour the wastelands, search for items and materials to build, fight, and scavenge, and see what this nuclear world has to offer.

#9 The Outer Worlds

If you know the team at Obsidian Entertainment, you know that they make really good RPGs with really big worlds. The Outer Worlds is proof that they can do that at almost any time, and with any idea that they have.

In this take on reality, the corporations have taken over, people are being oppressed, and you are a once-frozen individual who now awakes to a world you truly don’t recognize. Now, with a colony in need, you can rise up to defend it and take down the corporation…or not.

Yeah, you have a LOT of freedom in this open-world title, so don’t be afraid to use it and see just how cool, or cruel, a person you can be as you explore these strange new worlds.

#8 Red Dead Redemption 2

This was a sequel that some thought would never come, but literally everyone who played it is glad that it did. Red Dead Redemption 2 is proof that when you put time into a title and don’t just rush out a sequel, you can basically create a masterpiece.

Head back to the time of the Old West when the West…was starting to finally be tamed. You are one of a group of outlaws on the run, and as you progress, your choices will decide all of your fates. Will you be an outlaw to the end? Or will you change as the world is around you? Explore the world and find out the best way to go!

#7 Elden Ring

Given that Elden Ring is likely going to be the Game of the Year in 2022, you likely are surprised that it’s only No.7 on this list. That’s because while it is an incredible game, it’s only the first open-world game from the dev of From Software. As a whole, the game is great, but other titles have pulled off the open-world aesthetic better than this game.

But make no mistake, this is still a must-play, and as of the writing of this list, the game has basically sold over 16 million units, so a LOT of people are enjoying it.

Plus, even if you don’t like the open-world elements, the combat, customization, and finding the lore of the world will happily fill up your time.

#6 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

There are many who say that Ghost of Tsushima might just be one of the best games ever made, period. Which is honestly rather funny because there wasn’t as much hype for it when it came out as you’d think.

But once people got into this game’s version of Japan, and got to experience it for themselves, they saw the beauty, the wonder, and the expansiveness of it all.

You play as a Samurai trying to save your land from invasion, but as with many of these games, that’s just the start. As you explore you’ll meet people who not only give you quests, but expand the world itself. So dive into the Director’s Cut version and see for yourself just how epic this game is.

#5 Horizon Forbidden West

A game from earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West is honestly a nice big leap from what the original game did in terms of open-world feel and appeal. Though to be clear, the first one was still great, this one just made the franchise even better.

You’ll be in a whole new set of lands and journey with Aloy once again to go and try to save the world from the various parties and events that are trying to lay it low.

What’s really cool here is how much more you get to explore here, as well as the different paths that Aloy can take as a fighter in order to fit a playstyle that better suits you. So don’t miss out on this game, it’s very much worth it.

#4 Marvel’s Spider-Man

We know, at first you wouldn’t expect a superhero game to have a truly worthy open-world to go and be a part of. But don’t be fooled by this game’s title. Marvel’s Spider-Man (either on the PS4, PS5, or now PC!) will have you exploring the Marvel-style version of New York to great effect. Including being a part of the community as you will actually get side-missions from regular people in order to help upgrade you over time and stop crime in the city!

You’ll literally be swinging from building to building and through parks and other structures to get around, and all of this is on top of a very faithful Spider-Man-style story that embraces who he is and how he interacts with all those around him.

#3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

An appropriate place for this title, The Witcher series has been hailed as one of the greatest RPG lines ever, but it was in their third game of Wild Hunt that things really hit their peak, and will be very hard to top (now that we know there is indeed a 4th mainline title coming from CD Projekt Red).

The game features a grand story featuring Geralt of Rivia as well as his “daughter” in Ciri. But that just scratches the surface of it all to be honest. This game is FULL of quests, sidequests and places to explore. There are many monsters to hunt, and two massive DLC packs that’ll ensure that you have even more content to go and enjoy.

#2 Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games of all time. We don’t fully understand how that came to be to be honest with you, but it happened, and it’s going to continue to sell even though we know now that GTA 6 is in the works.

One of the definite reasons for this game being so beloved is its big world that is Los Santos (as well as GTA Online, but you can get that separately now so…). You have a LOT of crime and activities that you can do in this city. Wrap that up in a grand story with three very different main characters? It’s easy to see why so many have gotten the game.

#1The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

If we’re going to be doing a list of open-world titles, there are only a few that we can truly label as “best of the best”, and to be frank, Skyrim is still one of the best games ever made, and THE high bar for how to do an open-world title.

There is just SO MUCH TO DO in Skyrim that it has blown people’s minds for literal years. You can go and enjoy this game as your Dragonborn and have them do so much that you still might not be done with all the content before Elder Scrolls 6 comes out…yeah, we said it!

Plus, they did make a PS5 port of the title, so you can enjoy it with great graphics and high framerate. So get going!